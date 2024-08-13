Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe Has a Plan to Combat Phone Filming at Concerts

You can count Lamb of God's Randy Blythe among the musicians who aren't fond of the phones coming out and recording the band's live performances, but rather than just complaining, the musician revealed an idea he's had that may stop the behavior and get audience members to be more present in their shows.

Blythe was a guest on the Kyle Meredith With ... interview series when the singer and the interviewer began to discuss the now common practice of seeing phones out filming at shows.

During the chat, Blythe explained that with the audience members filming the performers, there's been a loss in the connected relationship between the performer and the viewer, and it's something he misses.

"I'm not asking for sympathy, like, 'Poor Randy, he feels bad.' But, yeah, the relationship is missing," he explained. "And I want a relationship with the audience," said the singer.

How Randy Blythe Plans to Combat Audience Filming of Shows

For Blythe, it appears the idea of turnabout is fair play could be a deterrent to the filming of performances.

The singer told Meredith, "I haven't done this yet, but I'm going to. As the phones come more and more and more, I'm going to walk out one day at a particularly phone-driven show and I'm gonna bring a stool, and I'm gonna set it down in the middle of the stage after a song or two, and then I'm going to turn on my phone, and I'm gonna point it at the audience, and I'm gonna sit there, and I'm gonna sing a whole song. I'm not gonna move. I'm gonna do what they do. And then at the end, I'm gonna say, 'Did you people enjoy that? No? I didn't either. So why don't we be here together? Put your fricking phone down.'"

He adds, "The memories that you're going to have, because you're experiencing this show through this digital filter or whatever of a crappy cell phone video… You're not Steven Spielberg. Sit here and enjoy the show with me. Be here with me, because that's how it was when I started going to shows. Except for — thank God — those people back in the '80s who were photographer nerds. The weird people, there was always one or two with a camera who would take pictures, and thank God for them, 'cause they documented things. But everybody else was present. And people are missing it nowadays by viewing a show through a tiny iPhone screen. Be here with me."

Blythe later added the warning, "The harder you go, the harder I'm gonna go. The more you look at the phone, the more I wanna sit on a stool and film you. And it's gonna happen one day."

Would Lamb of God Consider a Phone Ban?

"I thought about it," admitted Blythe. "My band probably wouldn't be down with it. I'd be totally great if they were no cell phones. Because these things, they are warping the shape of our reality in a horrific way across the board."

He continued, "I'm not a Luddite, I am not anti-technology — clearly we are using it right now — but I think it would behoove us to step back and examine our relationship with technology and see what is being taken from us, the human aspect. And I'm just gonna discuss music here — it's certainly removed that human aspect, in a lot of ways, from shows at times."

"I'm certainly not, like, 'Oh, nobody can take a picture,' I'm not that guy or whatever, but it's really disturbing to me how much people are missing. You are, in fact, missing the show. You're not here. You're looking at your phone, bro."

He concluded, "When I went to shows, I was looking around and I wasn't looking at the band. I was looking around at the cute chicks who were there. You know what? You're not gonna get that on your cell phone. There is no 'swipe left' or whatever in the middle of the show. Get off your phone. Be here with us. Meet people, talk, have a human experience."

Lamb of God's Randy Blythe Guests on Kyle Meredith With ...

Lamb of God in 2024

Lamb of God are currently out on the road with one of the top metal tours of the summer. The band is co-headlining to the "Ashes of the Leviathan" tour with Mastodon as they promote the 20th anniversary of Ashes of the Wake, while Mastodon are also celebrating 20 years of Leviathan.

The tour also features supporting sets from Kerry King's new solo band as well as Malevolence, making it one of the "can't miss" tours of the summer. After playing Moorhead, Minnesota tonight (Aug. 13), there are dates this week in Calgary, Penticton, B.C., Kent, Wash. and Portland, Ore. See all dates and get ticketing info through Lamb of God's website.