Lemmy Kilmister’s Ashes Were Put Into Bullets + Sent to His Closest Friends

According to multiple sources, Motorhead legend Lemmy Kilmister’s ashes were placed into bullet casings and sent to some of his closest friends. Headbanger’s Ball host Riki Rachtman shared a photo of his bullet today, while retired tennis champion Pat Cash showed one sent to Ugly Kid Joe’s Whitfield Crane.

It’s hard to believe more than five years have passed since Lemmy passed away from cancer. The Motorhead icon truly lived life at his own speed, with the bullet-belted bassist arranging a metal as f—k post-mortem plan for his ashes.

“Before his death #Lemmy asked for his ashes to be put in some bullets & handed out to his closest friends,” Rachtman posted to Twitter. “Today I received a bullet & was literally brought to tears Thank you Motorhead.”

Back in early 2020, Pat Cash uploaded a photo to his Instagram taken from Lemmy’s favorite hangout, The Rainbow Bar & Grill. Cash wrote, “#Lemmy (RIP) from #Motörhead asked that his ashes be put in some bullet and given out to his closest friends, last night one was presented to my mate #whitefieldCrane whilst we were having dinner at “Lemmys bar in “The Rainbow.”

Lemmy was laid to rest in early 2016, with iconic entertainers such as Dave Grohl, Rob Halford, Slash and Triple H reading eulogies at his funeral. Of course, Motorhead has remained inactive since Lemmy’s death, with drummer Mikkey Dee joining Scorpions while guitarist Phil Campbell started his own project Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons.