Lenny Kravitz’s Daughter Zoe Kravitz Roasts Him Over See-Through Shirts

Lenny Kravitz's daughter, actress Zoe Kravitz, roasted the rocker over his see-through shirts when he was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday (March 12).

Zoe gave a humorous speech during her father's ceremony, which she attended with her fiancé, actor Channing Tatum. Actor Denzel Washington spoke during the event as well, but Zoe's words made headlines after she picked on her dad's fashion sense.

"We've been through a lot. We've seen a lot — I've seen a lot," Zoe said. "I've seen you change in the most beautiful ways, I've seen the way you've stayed the same in the most important ways. I've seen the way you show up and take care of the people you love. I've seen your incredible dedication to your art."

"But mostly, I've seen through your shirts."

The rocker threw his head back in laughter after the remark.

"According to my dad, if it doesn't expose your nipples, it's not a shirt," she continued. "But you really do pull it off. Your relationship with the netted shirt is probably your longest one, and it works."

Zoe of course then praised her dad on his accomplishments.

According to the Hollywood Walk of Fame's website, Kravitz received the 2,774th star on the famous walkway.

“With this star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Lenny Kravitz’s contributions to the entertainment industry will be forever immortalized and celebrated. It serves as a testament to his exceptional talent, dedication, and significant impact on popular culture,” Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said of the rocker.

”Lenny continues to inspire aspiring musicians and entertainers, and this recognition from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is truly well-deserved."

Congrats to Kravitz on the star!

Lenny Kravitz Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Rodin Eckenroth, Getty Images loading...