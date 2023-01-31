Primus frontman Les Claypool has ventured out in a variety of bands over the years, and he's reactivating Col. Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade for 2023. The group last performed in 2005, making this their first performances in 18 years.

Making sure to make the most of their return to the road, the band will play 40 stops on the "Summer of Green" tour, spanning from mid-May through mid-July, wrapping July 15 in Phoenix, Arizona. As the name at the front of the moniker, Claypool has been the constant throughout a revolving list of musicians who have played in the group. For this run, Claypool will be joined by guitarist Sean Lennon, keyboardist Harry Walters and drummer Paulo Baldi, while saxophonist Skerik and percussionist Mike Dillon will also join the group.

While the long-awaited return of Col. Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade is the draw, the group has some solid support on the run with Fishbone, Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: Remain in Light, Neal Francis, The Budos Band, Witch and Moon Duo all taking turns opening select dates. Each of the support acts are noted alongside their respective tour dates at the bottom of this post.

Speaking with Relix, Claypool stated, “The Frog Brigade was a wonderful conduit into this very cool world that I had always straddled. It has always been very important to me–as far as just evolving and representing a new chapter in my life, not just career.”

As part of their sets, the band will revisit their recreation of Pink Floyd's Animals, a staple of their early era shows, along with a mix of cover songs and original material.

There will be a limited pre-sale starting tomorrow (Feb. 1) at 10AM local time, with the general public on-sale set to start this Friday (Feb. 3) at 10AM local time. Get your tickets for the run here.

Col. Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade "Summer of Green" 2023 Tour

May 17 - Stateline, Nev. @ TBA (feat. Fishbone)

May 19 - Napa, Calif. @ Blue Note Summer Sessions (feat. Fishbone)

May 20 - Santa Cruz, Calif. @ Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium (feat. Fishbone)

May 21 - San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory North Park (feat. Fishbone)

May 23 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ TBA (feat. Fishbone)

May 24 - Denver, Colo. @ The Mission Ballroom (feat. Fishbone)

May 26 - Chillicothe, Ill. @ Summer Camp Music Festival

May 26 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Grinders KC

May 28 - Louisville, Ky. @ Iroquois Amphitheater (feat. Neal Francis)

May 30 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom (feat. Neal Francis)

May 31 - Columbus, Ohio @ KEMBA Live! (feat. Neal Francis)

June 01 - Lansing, W.V. Mountain Music Festival

June 02 - Detroit, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre (feat. Neal Francis)

June 06 - Richmond, Va. @ Brown’s Island (feat. Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: Remain In Light)

June 07 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Memorial Auditorium (feat. Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: Remain In Light)

June 09 - Asheville, N.C. @ Rabbit Rabbit (feat. Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: Remain In Light)

June 10 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern (feat. Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: Remain In Light)

June 11 - Columbia, S.C. @ Township Auditorium (feat. Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: Remain In Light)

June 13 - Dallas, Texas @ Music Hall at Fair Park (feat. Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: Remain In Light)

June 14 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Amphitheater (feat. Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: Remain In Light)

June 16 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

June 17 - New Orleans, La. @ Mardi Gras World (feat. Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: Remain In Light)

June 19 - Mobile, Ala. @ Saenger Theatre (feat. Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: Remain In Light)

June 20 - Tampa, Fla. @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (feat. Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: Remain In Light)

June 22 - Baltimore, Md. @ The Lyric (feat. Witch)

June 23 - Port Chester, N.Y. @ The Capitol Theatre (feat. Neal Francis)

June 24 - Westbury, N.Y. @ In The Round (feat. Neal Francis)

June 26 - Northampton, Mass. @ The Pines Theatre at Look Park (feat. Neal Francis)

June 28 - Portland, Maine @ State Theatre (feat. The Budos Band)

June 29 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway (feat. The Budos Band)

June 29-July 02 Scranton, Pa. @ Peach Music Festival

July 02 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Salt Shed (indoors) (feat. The Budos Band)

July 03 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Palace Theatre (feat. The Budos Band)

July 07 - Bonner, Mont. @ KettleHouse Amphitheater (feat. Moon Duo)

July 08 - Redmond, Wash. @ Marymoor Park Live (feat. Moon Duo)

July 09 - Forest Grove, Ore. @ Grand Lodge Hotel and Property (feat. Moon Duo)

July 11 - Wheatland, Calif. @ Hard Rock Live (feat. Moon Duo)

July 13 - San Luis Obispo, Calif. @ Madonna Inn (feat. Moon Duo)

July 14 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern (feat. Moon Duo)

July 15 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren (feat. Moon Duo)