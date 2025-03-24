Primus’ Les Claypool Looking to Unload ‘Large Marge’ Tour Bus With 300K Miles
Primus bassist Les Claypool is selling his "beloved" tour bus after putting in some serious miles on the road.
"Les Claypool's beloved tour bus, 'Large Marge,' is now up for sale on eBay," the band shared on Facebook.
The 1998 Prevost Marathon XL 45-foot Tall Boy is currently listed at $152,000 and sleeps up to six people. It features wood floors, twin sofas, smart TVs and what is being described as a "very unique rich 'regal' interior.'"
If the price seems like a steal for all of that, you might want to take a look at the odometer. The bus has racked up 300,000 miles while on tour with Claypool over the years.
"Serious inquiries only," Primus warns on Facebook.
For those who don't have an extra $152,000 to throw at a 27-year-old tour bus, here is a quick photo tour of Les Claypool's home on the road.
Primus on Tour in 2025
Primus will take part in this year's Sessanta tour, which originated in celebration of Maynard James Keenan's 60th birthday last year.
They'll be out on the road with to of Keenan's bands — A Perfect Circle and Puscifer — on a run that begins on April 24 and comes to a close over a month later on June 7.
"The Sessanta run was by far the most fun and delicious extended birthday party I’ve ever had thanks to all of the attendees and the master musicianship of Primus, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle. No comparison. Decided we need to share this with people who missed the first round in places we couldn’t get to. Strap in," Keenan said around the time the tour was announced.
See all of those dates below.
A Perfect Circle, Puscifer + Primus 2025 North American Tour Dates
April 24 - Palm Springs, Calif. @ Acrisure Arena
April 25 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ PH Live at Planet Hollywood
April 27 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
April 29 - San Antonio, Texas @ Freeman Coliseum
May 1 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
May 2 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
May 4 - Huntsville, Ala. @ The Orion Amphitheater
May 6 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
May 8 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 10 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
May 11 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
May 14 - Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena
May 15 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ TD Pavilion at The Mann Center
May 17 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
May 18 - Fairfax, Va. @ EagleBank Arena
May 20 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Events Center
May 22 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
May 24 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
May 25 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
May 28 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
May 29 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
May 31 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
June 1 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
June 3 - Omaha, Neb. @ Baxter Arena
June 6 - Portland, Ore. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
June 7 - Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
