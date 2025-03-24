Primus bassist Les Claypool is selling his "beloved" tour bus after putting in some serious miles on the road.

"Les Claypool's beloved tour bus, 'Large Marge,' is now up for sale on eBay," the band shared on Facebook.

The 1998 Prevost Marathon XL 45-foot Tall Boy is currently listed at $152,000 and sleeps up to six people. It features wood floors, twin sofas, smart TVs and what is being described as a "very unique rich 'regal' interior.'"

If the price seems like a steal for all of that, you might want to take a look at the odometer. The bus has racked up 300,000 miles while on tour with Claypool over the years.

"Serious inquiries only," Primus warns on Facebook.

For those who don't have an extra $152,000 to throw at a 27-year-old tour bus, here is a quick photo tour of Les Claypool's home on the road.

Primus on Tour in 2025

Primus will take part in this year's Sessanta tour, which originated in celebration of Maynard James Keenan's 60th birthday last year.

They'll be out on the road with to of Keenan's bands — A Perfect Circle and Puscifer — on a run that begins on April 24 and comes to a close over a month later on June 7.

"The Sessanta run was by far the most fun and delicious extended birthday party I’ve ever had thanks to all of the attendees and the master musicianship of Primus, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle. No comparison. Decided we need to share this with people who missed the first round in places we couldn’t get to. Strap in," Keenan said around the time the tour was announced.

See all of those dates below.

A Perfect Circle, Puscifer + Primus 2025 North American Tour Dates

April 24 - Palm Springs, Calif. @ Acrisure Arena

April 25 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ PH Live at Planet Hollywood

April 27 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

April 29 - San Antonio, Texas @ Freeman Coliseum

May 1 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

May 2 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

May 4 - Huntsville, Ala. @ The Orion Amphitheater

May 6 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

May 8 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 10 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

May 11 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

May 14 - Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena

May 15 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ TD Pavilion at The Mann Center

May 17 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

May 18 - Fairfax, Va. @ EagleBank Arena

May 20 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Events Center

May 22 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

May 24 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

May 25 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

May 28 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

May 29 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

May 31 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

June 1 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

June 3 - Omaha, Neb. @ Baxter Arena

June 6 - Portland, Ore. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

June 7 - Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

