Tim Alexander Clarifies Why He Left Primus in Long Statement

Drummer Tim "Herb" Alexander has released a lengthy statement, expanding on his exact reasons for leaving Primus a third time. He says the band did not give fans proper context when announcing the news last week and clarifies everything.

Primus called Alexander's departure, which was relayed to them via email, a "complete shock" and stated that the 59-year-old drummer said he had "lost his passion for playing."

The drummer, meanwhile, informs Rolling Stone that he too was surprised "that only certain parts [of Alexander's letter to the band] would be released to the whole world"

While that loss of passion still holds true, Alexander notes in his statement provided to Rolling Stone that "all of these tours left me feeling empty" and that his "body hurts constantly."

Alexander joined Primus in 1989, left in 1996, returned in 2003, departed again in 2010 and linked back up with the group 2013. This recent tenure was his longest and, as the band progresses into the late stage of their career, it naturally pains fans to see a classic member leave the trio.

But the drummer asserts he "chose a path of love" after making "one of the most challenging decisions" of his life. While he still loves playing drums, Alexander acknowledges he is more than a musician with roles as a husband and father. In prioritizing his mental and physical health, he's looking forward to spending more time with his family.

"Over the past months, I've been in a place of deep healing and intensive mental health rehabilitation, learning to confront struggles I've carried for years," Alexander reveals.

He tells Rolling Stone, "I'm the happiest I think I've ever been," as a result of this shift in priorities.

Read Alexander's entire statement directly below:

I know there are a lot of questions about why I quit PRIMUS and feel it's important to share my story — for myself as well as our fans. Stepping away from PRIMUS has been one of the most challenging decisions of my life, but ultimately, it came down to love — for myself, my family, and the life I want to create moving forward. I chose a path of love. With regard to what I said to the band about 'losing my passion for playing,' I did say that. But I also said: "All of these tours left me feeling empty. My body hurts constantly." This context is important. I also told them they deserve someone who wants to be there. And I meant it. As far as 'abruptly' goes, I suppose there's never the perfect time to leave something you've been a part of for so long. Bands have their own inner workings and are a relationship. Sometimes it doesn't feel balanced, and sometimes it doesn't work out. Over the past months, I've been in a place of deep healing and intensive mental health rehabilitation, learning to confront struggles I've carried for years. In this period of solitude, I've started to see with new clarity what no longer serves me, the people and situations that do not support my well-being, and the parts of my life I need to let go of to find peace and stability. When I first joined PRIMUS, I was 24 years old. I'm almost 60 now and not just a drummer, but also a husband and a dad. Being a drummer for almost four decades has taken its toll on my body. As I said previously, my body hurts. My hands hurt. My back hurts. Ten years ago, I had open heart surgery and am still dealing with the aftermath. For so many years of my life, I slept, breathed and lived the music, giving it everything I had — and often at the expense of both my physical and mental health. Drumming is a strenuous profession — and coupled with touring and performing it can be exhausting on every level. But I love drumming and always will. Just as I will always hold so much love and appreciation for our fans, the music we made, the places we went and everything I learned along the way. When we were coming up as young musicians, it was a different world than it is today. There wasn't a focus on how this life affected us — it just wasn't talked about — and I think we lost a lot of amazing musicians over the years because of that. I no longer feel the need to hide the fact that for the last year I wasn't happy and was in a dark place emotionally. I desperately missed my family while on tour and felt very lonely. My decision to leave the band was rooted in a deep need to prioritize my mental and physical health. I want to give my family the presence and energy they deserve and take care of myself in a way that allows me to thrive. I view this next chapter as a positive fresh beginning that can hopefully inspire others to speak and live their own truths, even when it's hard. I wish the band continued success; and to the fans who have stood by me, I want to thank you for your compassion and words of kindness. Your support has been a source of strength for me, and while I'm closing this chapter, I'm excited to explore a new path forward — one grounded in love, respect, and health.

Who Is Playing Drums for Primus?

Primus' last two remaining 2024 dates will take place in Oakland, California on Dec. 30 and 31. The performance will feature "an augmented version of Primus featuring members of Holy Mackerel and Frog Brigade.

And at Tool's Live in the Sand festival in early March of next year, Tool's own Danny Carey will be in action with Primus behind the kit.

Meanwhile, as a more permanent solution, the veteran group "plans on searching for the greatest drummer on earth" to fill the void left by Alexander. Hopefully they will have their solution ahead of a 2025 tour with A Perfect Circle and Puscifer, which kicks off on April 24.

