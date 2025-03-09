Setlist + Video – Primus Play First Show With New Drummer
Yesterday (March 8), veteran funk metal/experimental rock band Primus played the second evening of Tool’s inaugural (three-day) Live in the Sand festival. In addition to it being the group’s first show of 2025, it also marked the live debut of their new drummer, John Hoffman, who officially replaced Tim “Herb” Alexander earlier this year.
Tool’s Live in the Sand festival is taking place at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Although it features several other huge acts (Coheed and Cambria, Mastodon, Eagles of Death Metal etc.), Primus’ set last night will surely go down as a highlight of the entire weekend.
What Primus Played
Per setlist.fm, they began with fan favorite “Those Damned Blue-Collar Tweekers.” Somewhat unsurprisingly (given that he filled in for Alexander in 2024 and was there anyway), Tool’s Danny Carey sat behind the drum kit for it. What's more, he did the same for follow-ups “Too Many Puppies,” “American Life,” “Here Come the Bastards” and encore “My Name is Mud.”
That said, the band finally brought out Hoffman after “Here Come the Bastards,” allowing him to prove his chops and connect with fans during “Harold of the Rocks,” “Groundhog’s Day,” “Duchess and the Proverbial Mind Spread” and arguably Primus’ signature song, “Jerry Was a Race Car Driver.”
Of course, both Carey and Hoffman put their own spin on their respective tunes, and interestingly, the band almost exclusively represented only their first two studio LPs (1990’s Frizzle Fry and 1991’s Sailing the Seas of Cheese).
You can see the full setlist, fan-filmed clips of Primus’ performance and Primus’ upcoming tour dates further down the page. You can also purchase tickets for those shows here.
More About Alexander Leaving and Hoffman Joining
As Loudwire previously reported, Alexander – who’d been with Primus off and on since 1989 – left the group in October of 2024. Specifically, the band said that Alexander sent them an email “expressing that effective immediately, he would no longer be involved with Primus.” Naturally, they were in “shock,” and shortly thereafter, Alexander clarified that he departed Primus because his “body hurts constantly” and he was left “feeling empty” following their recent tours. By February of 2025, Primus had chosen the already experienced Hoffman to be Alexander's replacement (and their eighth drummer overall).
Primus Setlist (March 8, 2025)
01. "Those Damned Blue-Collar Tweekers)” (Danny Carey on drums)
02. "Too Many Puppies” (Danny Carey on drums)
03. "American Life” (Danny Carey on drums)
04. "Here Come the Bastards” (Danny Carey on drums)
05. "Harold of the Rocks” (John Hoffman on drums)
06. "Groundhog’s Day” (John Hoffman on drums)
07. "Duchess and the Proverbial Mind Spread” (John Hoffman on drums)
08. "Jerry Was a Race Car Driver” (John Hoffman on drums)
09. "My Name is Mud” (Danny Carey on drums)
via setlist.fm
Primus, “American Life” (March 8, 2025)
Primus, “Here Come the Bastards” (March 8, 2025)
Misc. Other Primus Clip (March 8, 2025)
Primus 2025 North American Tour Dates
April 24 - Palm Springs, Calif. @ Acrisure Arena
April 25 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ PH Live at Planet Hollywood
April 27 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
April 29 - San Antonio, Texas @ Freeman Coliseum
May 1 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
May 2 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
May 4 - Huntsville, Ala. @ The Orion Amphitheater
May 6 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
May 8 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 10 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
May 11 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
May 14 - Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena
May 15 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ TD Pavilion at The Mann Center
May 17 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
May 18 - Fairfax, Va. @ EagleBank Arena
May 20 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Events Center
May 22 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
May 24 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
May 25 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
May 28 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
May 29 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
May 31 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
June 1 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
June 3 - Omaha, Neb. @ Baxter Arena
June 6 - Portland, Ore. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
June 7 - Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
