Setlist + Video – Primus Play First Show With New Drummer

Yesterday (March 8), veteran funk metal/experimental rock band Primus played the second evening of Tool’s inaugural (three-day) Live in the Sand festival. In addition to it being the group’s first show of 2025, it also marked the live debut of their new drummer, John Hoffman, who officially replaced Tim “Herb” Alexander earlier this year.

Tool’s Live in the Sand festival is taking place at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Although it features several other huge acts (Coheed and Cambria, Mastodon, Eagles of Death Metal etc.), Primus’ set last night will surely go down as a highlight of the entire weekend.

What Primus Played

Per setlist.fm, they began with fan favorite “Those Damned Blue-Collar Tweekers.” Somewhat unsurprisingly (given that he filled in for Alexander in 2024 and was there anyway), Tool’s Danny Carey sat behind the drum kit for it. What's more, he did the same for follow-ups “Too Many Puppies,” “American Life,” “Here Come the Bastards” and encore “My Name is Mud.”

That said, the band finally brought out Hoffman after “Here Come the Bastards,” allowing him to prove his chops and connect with fans during “Harold of the Rocks,” “Groundhog’s Day,” “Duchess and the Proverbial Mind Spread” and arguably Primus’ signature song, “Jerry Was a Race Car Driver.”

Of course, both Carey and Hoffman put their own spin on their respective tunes, and interestingly, the band almost exclusively represented only their first two studio LPs (1990’s Frizzle Fry and 1991’s Sailing the Seas of Cheese).

You can see the full setlist, fan-filmed clips of Primus’ performance and Primus’ upcoming tour dates further down the page. You can also purchase tickets for those shows here.

More About Alexander Leaving and Hoffman Joining

As Loudwire previously reported, Alexander – who’d been with Primus off and on since 1989 – left the group in October of 2024. Specifically, the band said that Alexander sent them an email “expressing that effective immediately, he would no longer be involved with Primus.” Naturally, they were in “shock,” and shortly thereafter, Alexander clarified that he departed Primus because his “body hurts constantly” and he was left “feeling empty” following their recent tours. By February of 2025, Primus had chosen the already experienced Hoffman to be Alexander's replacement (and their eighth drummer overall).

Primus Setlist (March 8, 2025)

01. "Those Damned Blue-Collar Tweekers)” (Danny Carey on drums)

02. "Too Many Puppies” (Danny Carey on drums)

03. "American Life” (Danny Carey on drums)

04. "Here Come the Bastards” (Danny Carey on drums)

05. "Harold of the Rocks” (John Hoffman on drums)

06. "Groundhog’s Day” (John Hoffman on drums)

07. "Duchess and the Proverbial Mind Spread” (John Hoffman on drums)

08. "Jerry Was a Race Car Driver” (John Hoffman on drums)

09. "My Name is Mud” (Danny Carey on drums)



via setlist.fm

Primus, “American Life” (March 8, 2025)

Primus, “Here Come the Bastards” (March 8, 2025)

Misc. Other Primus Clip (March 8, 2025)

Primus 2025 North American Tour Dates

April 24 - Palm Springs, Calif. @ Acrisure Arena

April 25 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ PH Live at Planet Hollywood

April 27 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

April 29 - San Antonio, Texas @ Freeman Coliseum

May 1 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

May 2 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

May 4 - Huntsville, Ala. @ The Orion Amphitheater

May 6 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

May 8 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 10 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

May 11 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

May 14 - Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena

May 15 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ TD Pavilion at The Mann Center

May 17 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

May 18 - Fairfax, Va. @ EagleBank Arena

May 20 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Events Center

May 22 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

May 24 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

May 25 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

May 28 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

May 29 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

May 31 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

June 1 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

June 3 - Omaha, Neb. @ Baxter Arena

June 6 - Portland, Ore. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

June 7 - Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre