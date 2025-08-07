A recent Primus show in Los Angeles turned into a revolving door of special guests that included one of the creators of South Park and members of Tool.

Matt Stone Joins Primus

Primus are hitting venues on the West Coast during their current tour. On Wednesday night (Aug. 6), the band took the stage at the Greek Theatre with the help of a few friends along the way.

Seven songs into the night, Matt Stone, co-creator of the long-running animated show South Park, hopped onstage to play drums during a cover of King Crimson's "Thela Hun Ginjeet"

Primus, of course, plays the theme song to South Park, which is currently in the middle of its 27th season. The band also participated in a 25th anniversary concert special for the show in 2022.

Stone was one of two drummers on stage, joining Primus drummer John Hoffman.

Other Special Guests At the Los Angeles Primus Show

Special guests continued to be the theme throughout the night as Primus continued with their set at the Greek Theater.

The band welcomed comedian Bill Burr and Tool bass player Justin Chancellor onstage for "Too Many Puppies" off their 1990 debut Frizzle Fry. Like Stone, Burr seemed right at home playing drums with the veteran rock band.

Chancellor's bandmate Danny Carey has been a frequent guest during Primus shows over the years, including a set during Tool's festival in the Dominican Republic earlier this year.

Carey came out as a special guest drummer during "My Name is Mud" in Los Angeles on Wednesday

Primus Pays Tribute To Ozzy Osbourne

Part of the show was also dedicated to honoring Ozzy Osbourne, who died on July 22 at the age of 76.

Images of Ozzy through the years flashed on the screen as Primus covered Black Sabbath's "N.I.B." Indie rock singer-songwriter Ty Segall handled vocals for the cover.

Primus are next set to play a pair of dates at Channel 24 in Sacramento tonight (Aug. 7) and Aug. 8.

Primus - August 6, 2025 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, Cal. Setlist

1. "Restin' Bowns"

2. "Bob's Party Time Lounge"

3. "Too Many Puppies" (with comedian Bill Burr and Justin Chancellor of Tool)

4. "Dirty Drowning Man"

5. "Groundhog's Day"

6. "Polka Dot Rose" (Oysterhead cover

7. "Thela Hun Ginjeet" (King Crimson cover with Matt Stone)

8. "Over the Falls"

9. "John The Fisherman"

10. "N.I.B." (Black Sabbath cover with Ty Segall)

11. "The Ol' Diamondback Sturgeon (Fisherman's Chronicles, Part 3)"

12. "Jerry Was A Racecar Driver"

13. "Welcome to This World"

14. "My Name is Mud" (with Danny Carey of Tool)

15. "Southbound Pachyderm" (with MonoNeon)