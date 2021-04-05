Viral rapper Lil Nas X might have recently caused an uproar with his since-pulled "Satan Shoes" and the hellish visuals in the music video for "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)," the "Old Town Road" superstar's latest hit. But perhaps it's those same things that have moved a couple of rock musicians on TikTok to make a metal version of the tune — and Lil Nas X has responded to the fan remix.

That's right, guitarist Ricky Jabarin and drummer Sage Weeber have been virtually collaborating on a heavy rendition of "Montero" to the overall positive reaction of viewers on the popular video-sharing social network. Not to mention, Lil Nas seems game to make it official.

It all started April 1 when Jabarin, who goes by @RickyJab on TikTok, first played some chunky guitar parts over the song. "What if Lil Nas X's 'Montero' was heavy?" the musician asks at the start of the clip. In the caption, Jabarin wondered, "who thinks [he] and i should jam in hell together?"

Of course, TikTok being TikTok, the fun only compounded from there. Weeber — lurkers can find him over at @sageyweebs — caught the video proposal about a heavy "Montero" version and, two days later, took the time to add some very rockin' drum parts to Jabarin's metal mix.

Combined, the two TikTokers' creativity not only got the ear of Lil Nas X, it also prompted the rapper to suggest another probable collaborator — the mysterious YouTube musician Corpse Husband.

"Alright, so you're probably wondering if there's going to be a full version of the 'Montero' metal remix," Jabarin offers by way of an update in a Sunday (April 4) vid. "So two days ago, Lil Nas X posted the video on his Instagram Story, and yesterday, the drummer Sage Weeber posted a drum cover over my cover. Today, Lil Nas X posted it on his TikTok and Twitter, and then he tagged Corpse Husband to do a collab. Whether that's serious or not, I have no idea — but if it's for real, we would love to be involved. So Lil Nas X, let us know if we can work together to make a metal remix."

Last week, Lil Nas X called the heavy remix "hard" and said "let's do it" to the idea. So, who knows, maybe all four musicians will collaborate on a studio take of a metal "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)."