Lil Nas X is wondering why there were no objections to a recent Tony Hawk skateboard painted with some of the skater's blood when the rapper's blood-containing "Satan Shoes" caused such a stir that they were pulled from the market after Nike sued the manufacturer.

Earlier this year, internet collective MSCHF partnered with the "Old Town Road" hitmaker to market 666 pairs of the customized shoe — a Nike Air Max 97 decorated with "evil" bling that contained a small amount of human blood mixed with red ink in its air cavity. But the stunt reportedly offended enough people that the kicks were recalled after MSCHF faced legal trouble.

Yet no one complained about Hawk's 500 skateboards produced in partnership with water company Liquid Death, which are covered in a microscopic measure of Hawk's blood, Lil Nas X suggested.

"Now that Tony Hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage," he tweeted on Wednesday (Aug. 26), "are y'all ready to admit y'all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes? And maybe [you] were mad for some other reason?"

The message garnered enough likes and retweets that the rapper followed up with a tweet about how it "lowkey blew up." And Lil Nas X makes a good underlying point about how the marketing for different kinds of entertainers is designed and received very differently.

But the ultimate reason his shoes were doomed is because they weren't an official product, they were aftermarket and were pulled only after Nike legally interjected. The skateboard is made in collaboration with the manufacturer who wholly produced it.

But the deck sold out just a few hours after it was released on Tuesday (Aug. 24). In a press release, Hawk said, "I am deeply thankful to have a connection with my fans, and I appreciate how Liquid Death connects with theirs. This collaboration is taking those connections to a new level, as I have literally put my blood (and soul?) into these decks." Find out more at liquiddeath.com.