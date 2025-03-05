More ‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater’ Games Get Remastered, Only 6 Songs Known for Soundtrack So Far

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 and 4 are both getting remastered and some of the details about what to expect from this update are starting to leak out. The game will officially return on July 11.

For a generation of fans who were turned onto music through playing the game, IGN has confirmed that six songs at least from the original two soundtracks will be included on the upcoming remaster. They include Motorhead's legendary "Ace of Spades," which soundtracks the new game trailer.

The full list of confirmed songs that will be included in the game are as follows:

“Amoeba” by Adolescents

“Ace of Spades” by Motorhead

“Mass Appeal” by Gang Starr

“96 Quite Bitter Beings” by CKY

“Not the Same” by Bodyjar

“Outta Here” by KRS-One

Who Was on the Original Soundtracks?

The third volume in the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater series featured an eclectic lists of artists, blending rap, punk and rock styles. The original soundtrack included:

"Blitzkrieg Bop" by The Ramones

"Fight Like a Brave" by Red Hot Chili Peppers

"Hush" by KRS-One

"Ace of Spades" by Motorhead

"What's the Matter Man" by Rollins Band

"I'm a Swing It" by House of Pain

"Paparazzi" by Xzibit

"Cut Chemist Suite" by Ozomatli

"Wish" by Alien Ant Farm

"Let's Get Dirty" by Redman

"If You Must' by Del the Funky Homosapien

"The Boy Who Destroyed the World" by AFI

"I Can't Surf" by Reverend Horton Heat

"Amoeba" by Adolescents

"96 Quite Bitter Beings" by CKY

"Check" by Zebrahead

"I'm Destroying the World" by Guttermouth

"Amongst the Madness" by The Nextmen

"Not the Same" by Bodyjar

"Pulse" by The Mad Capsule Markets

Meanwhile, The Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 4 soundtrack featured the following:

"T.N.T." by AC/DC

"Labor" by Aesop Rock

"Bloodstains (Darkness Version)" by Agent Orange

"Simple Song" by Avail

"Bad Dreams" by City Stars Feature Jai Plus

"Oodles of O's" by De La Soul

"House of the Rising Drum" by Delinquent Habits

"Big Shots" by Eyedea & Abilities

"Drunken Lullabies" by Flogging Molly

"Mass Appeal" by Gang Starr

"Spokesman" by Goldfinger

"Non Compos Mantis" by Haiku D'Etat

"Freightliner" by Hot Water Music

"The Number of the Beast" by Iron Maiden

"Beach Blanket Bongout" by JFA

"All My Friends Are Metalheads" by Less Than Jake

"Whenimondamic" by Lootpack

"Body Rock" by Muskabeatz featuring Biz Markie

"Verses of Doom" by Muskabeatz featuring Jeru the Damaja

"I'm a Star" by Muskabeatz featuring Melle Mel

"Express Yourself" by N.W.A.

"Giant" by Nebula

"By the Time I Get to Arizona" by Public Enemy

"Savoir Faire" by Rocket From the Crypt

"My Adidas" by Run-D.M.C.

"Anarchy in the U.K." by Sex Pistols

"Shimmy" by System of a Down

"Manthem" by The Bouncing Souls

"Bad Fun" by The Cult

"Seneca Falls" by The Distillers

"Skate and Destroy" by The Faction

"Blackball" by The Offspring

"Dig That Groove Baby" by The Toy Dolls

"Yer Country" by U.S. Bombs

"Death Alley" by Zeke

It is not known if all of these songs will return, but it has been reported that in addition to the songs already confirmed there will also be some new additions to the soundtrack.

What Else Is Known About Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 Remastered?

A new trailer for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 remastered arrived containing several key details and previews of new additions for the upcoming release.

As IGN points out, in addition to the skaters that were included in the previous two games, there are several newcomers joining the action including Rayssa Leal, Chloe Covell, Jamie Foy, Zion Wright and Yuto Horigome.

Players will also be able to revisit the old skateparks, but it should be noted that the trailer for the game teases the new level Waterpark that wasn't in the previous editions. The game also promises "gnarlier tricks" for players as well.

According to IGN, there will also be a Create a Park mode where you can make and share your own custom waterparks with other players. And the deluxe digital edition of the game comes with Doom Slayer and Revenant skater skins, exclusive in-game decks and additional music and more.

The game retails for $49.99, with the deluxe edition going for $69.99.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 Remastered will be available for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Steam, Microsoft Store, and Battle.net). A variety of pre-order options are currently available .

Now check out the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 Remastered trailer, featuring Motorhead's "Ace of Spades," below.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 Trailer