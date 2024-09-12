Tony Hawk Suggests a New ‘Pro Skater’ Game May Be in the Works

If you thought there would never be another Tony Hawk's Pro Skater game, think again — the legend himself suggested that a new game may be in the works.

Hawk recently guested on the Mythical Kitchen YouTube channel for an episode of "Last Meals." Throughout the episode, they ate several courses, consisting of tacos, a barbecue platter; sashimi, pork katsu, salad, spaghetti bolognese, cake for desert and some other dishes.

But the exciting part was when he hinted at a new Pro Skater game with video game publisher Activision, which is also responsible for the Call of Duty franchise and some other games.

"I wish I could tell you more, but I can tell you that I've been talking to Activision again," Hawk teased, adding that it's "insanely exciting."

"We're working on something... That's the first time I've said that publicly."

Hawk first teamed up with Activision for the game in the late 1990s, and the first Pro Skater came out in '99. After a few sequels, they expanded the franchise to include Tony Hawk's Underground, American Wasteland, Proving Ground and several other titles.

The last new Pro Skater came out in 2015, and then five years later, Activision released a remake of the first two games titled Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 so that people could play them on newer consoles.

According to Nintendo Life, Hawk and Activision were working on a remastered version of Pro Skater 3 and 4, but the project was disrupted when Activision merged with Blizzard Entertainment.

READ MORE: Tony Hawk Tells Keanu Reeves Who His Favorite Band Is

So it's unclear if whatever is in the works is related to those remasters, a 25th anniversary edition of the first game or something entirely new.

"It still exceeds my expectations," Hawk said of the game series. "That game is the reason people still know my name."

Watch the "Last Meals" episode below.

Tony Hawk Suggests a New 'Pro Skater' Game Is in the Works During 'Last Meals'