Limp Bizkit Invites Young Fan Onstage to Rock ‘My Generation’

It's never too early to get started with rock 'n' roll, and that's something that Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst appears to be fostering on the band's current tour. During a recent show at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. on May 7, Durst and his Limp Bizkit crew were joined onstage by a red-capped youngster named Thomas who was ready for his time in the spotlight.

"I do see some very young, young, young people here tonight, so this is a chance to let your little kids come up onstage," revealed Durst to the crowd, but not all the kids in the audience were ready for that spotlight. However, Thomas hopped up onstage with Durst who immediately took notice of his backwards red cap, a signature look from Durst's pre-Dad Vibes early days.

While Durst initially asked him for his cap, he realized the kid was probably right just to hold onto it. And though the singer let a few f-bombs fly, he eventually realized these were young ears he was speaking to and then told the kid he had to share "one farting thing and this place is gonna go crazy."

After whispering in his ear, Thomas was invited to the front of the stage where he let out with a Durst-like crack of his voice, "If only we could fly," kicking off the performance of "My Generation."

Durst, with his silver "Dad Vibes" hair flowing out the back of his own cap, airplaned around the stage with Thomas, while the youngster also bounced around fists in the air during the performance and even "showed his moves" upon Durst's prodding.

From one generation to another, Fred Durst is bringing the next batch of Bizkit-loving youngsters into the fold, even if it may still be a few years before we explain the meaning of the song "Nookie."

Watch and enjoy the moment below and catch Limp Bizkit on the "Still Sucks" tour at these stops.

Limp Bizkit + Thomas Rock "My Generation" in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.