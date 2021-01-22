Liquid Tension Experiment — the band starring Mike Portnoy, John Petrucci, Jordan Rudess and Tony Levin — have unveiled "The Passage of Time," their first new song in 22 years.

The track arrives ahead of the March 26 release of LTE3, the third album from the all-star group of Dream Theater members past and present as well as prog luminary Levin, whose exhaustive work most notably includes an influential tenure within the ranks of King Crimson.

Throughout its seven-and-a-half-minutes, "The Passage of Time" explores a depth of mood and skill, powered by Portnoy's frenetic drum work as the legend executes tumbling, daredevil fills to guide his bandmates through a myriad of time changes. For all its bombast and eye-popping solos, nothing ever feels too flashy as these veterans make everything sound easy.

Listen to the new Liquid Tension Experiment song below.

"’The Passage of Time’ was the very first song we composed together when we reunited this past summer," Portnoy reveals." It was so exciting to be back in a room creating together again after so long (22 years for all four of us and over 10 years for the three of us since being together in DT). This serves as a great first taste for the listeners as it combines so many of the musical elements that makes LTE unique."

Petrucci adds, "When ["The Passage of Time"] was done, we all knew once again how amazing it was to be working together. We knew we were on to something and that this was going to be a really amazing album. Nothing about the passage of over two decades could’ve done anything to change that. To me this song truly reflects the collaborative songwriting efforts of all four of us."

"There is an undeniable chemistry that happens when the four of us are together. Entering the studio and starting work on ‘The Passage of Time’ after 22 years literally gave me a whole new perspective on these important musical (and personal) relationships and the way time is so relative," Rudess elaborates.

"We just jumped right in, it was like no time had passed at all, and we created a song that has so many of the elements that make LTE unique," the keyboardist goes on. "Not a day has gone by since our last release when I wasn’t asked, 'When is LTE getting back together again?' Now we can finally deliver, and I can’t wait for everybody to hear our creation."

Levin sums it up, noting, "From the murky depths of the lockdown, LTE has re-emerged, galvanized, dripping with ideas, and taking no prisoners. ‘The Passage of Time’ is just the beginning."

Pre-order your copy of LTE3, which will be released on InsideOut Music, here.

Liquid Tension Experiment, "The Passage of Time"