Classical metal group Lost Symphony have unveiled another single from their upcoming new album Chapter III, "My Last Goodbye," which features a stellar solo from the late All That Remains guitarist Oli Herbert. It's the final song he played on before his death in 2018.

Though the title of the song is eerily relative, it wasn't initially intended to serve as a farewell to Herbert. Benny Goodman originally wrote it years ago after one of his friends died, but it's a fitting tribute now, of course.

"I wrote 'My Last Goodbye' in 2004 as an homage to my friend Jimmy who took his life. I never used it and decided to try using it again but still didn't release it," Goodman said in a release. "When I showed it to Oli, he loved the progression and we intended it as a tribute song in general, not as our actual last goodbye to him. But that's what it has become."

"Oli was not just an amazing composer, performer and guitarist, but one of my favorite people I've had the privilege of calling a friend," he praised.

While the entire melody of the track is powerfully emotional on its own, it's when Herbert appears in the video that the sentimentality is really taken to another level. The ending in particular shows the guitarist laughing and messing around in the studio, and seeing his smile one last time will give his fans a sense of closure.

Watch the video, which, in addition to Herbert, also features performances from guitarists Matt LaPierre and Ryan Formato, below.

Lost Symphony is comprised of Goodman, his brother Brian Goodman, bassist Cory Paza, guitarist Kelly Kereliuk, drummer Paul Lourenco and string player Siobhán Cronin. Chapter III in particular has a star-studded lineup, with guest performances from Marty Friedman, Alex Skolnick, Nuno Bettencourt, Richard Shaw, Angel Vivaldi, Jeff Loomis, David Ellefson, Jimi Bell and Joey Concepcion.

The album is out everywhere tomorrow (July 9) — reserve your copy here, and get all the details at this location.

Lost Symphony - 'My Last Goodbye' Featuring Oli Herbert, Matt LaPierre + Ryan Formato