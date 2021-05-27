Connecticut's News 8 newly reflected on the "suspicious" 2018 death of All That Remains guitarist Oli Herbert in a TV report that aired on Wednesday (May 26). Part memorial and part investigation, the broadcast includes interviews with Herbert's bandmates and family members.

Herbert died on Oct. 16, 2018, at the age of 44. News 8 in New Haven, Ct., is only an hour away from the Stafford Springs home where Herbert last lived. He was found dead near the house — his body recovered from a reservoir known as Hydeville Pond — in what the state medical examiner ruled a drowning. The exact manner of the drowning, however, was left "undetermined."

Watch the news report near the bottom of this post.

All That Remains' Mike Martin put himself back in his thoughts on the days Herbert's death was revealed: "Why am I getting texts that say, 'Oli's dead'?" he recalled. "I could feel my heart go into my throat. The next morning, [I was] just waiting to hear that it's not true. I was texting Oli like, 'Dude, just text me back, please.' The next morning, they put it on the internet, and I was like, 'I cannot believe this is real, like at all.'"

Added vocalist Phil Labonte, "I am really still mad at him, because he doesn't have to be dead."

According to the Hartford Courant, some of the suspicion surrounding Herbert's death arose because the musician's will was notarized at a car dealership just one week before he was found dead. ("He wouldn't think to get a will," Labonte told News 8. "There were times where we could barely get him to buy new shoes.")

Those who may have information regarding the case, as News 8 pointed out, can still contact Public Information at (860) 685-8230.

"We are taking a look back at the death of a Connecticut music star that remains a mystery. Lead guitarist for the band All That Remains, 44-year-old Oliver 'Oli' Herbert was found dead behind his Stafford Springs home two and a half years ago. His death has been labeled suspicious. We take an in-depth look at the case."

"Unsolved But Not Forgotten" - News 8 Looks Back on the Death of Oli Herbert