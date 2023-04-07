Luscious Jackson Keyboardist Vivian Tremble Dead at 59

Vivian Tremble, keyboardist for the '90s alt-rock outfit Luscious Jackson, has died at the age of 59.

Tremble's onetime band members Gabby Glaser, Jill Cuniff and Kate Schellenbach revealed the news in a collective statement that can be read below.

Vivian Trimble

5/24/63- 4/4/23

We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved friend and band member Viv on Tuesday. She had been in treatment for cancer for several years and developed a complication on Monday. We were not expecting this. She was a great friend and a gifted musician and choreographer, but it was being a partner to David and a mother to Nate and Rebecca that gave her the greatest joy.

We are devastated beyond words to lose our graceful sister.

Gabby, Jill, and Kate

Tremble was an original member of the band that formed in 1991, along with Glaser and Cuniff. The most successful lineup was completed in 1992 when former Beastie Boys drummer Kate Schellenbach joined during the recording of their debut EP, In Search of Manny.

During their initial run, the band issued a trio of albums for the Beastie Boys' Grand Royal label including 1996's Fever In Fever Out that spawned their biggest single, "Naked Eye" that charted both on the Alternative Airplay and Billboard Hot 100 charts. Tremble had exited the group in 1998 before they completed their third album, Electric Honey.

After leaving the band, Tremble went on to form Dusty Trails with The Breeders' Josephine Wiggs, releasing a self-titled album in 2000. Both Cuniff and Schellenbach made guest appearances on the record. Her career also included a side band with Jill Cuniff called Kostars that recorded an album released in 1996.

Revisit some of Vivian Tremble's musical works below.

Luscious Jackson, "Naked Eye"

Luscious Jackson, "Citysong"

Dusty Trails, "Est-ce Que Tu..."