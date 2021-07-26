Gary Rossington, the Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist and co-founder who's the last surviving original member of the Southern rock group, is recovering from emergency heart surgery, the band recently revealed. Despite his absence, Lynyrd Skynyrd will proceed with their summer 2021 tour dates throughout the United States.

Rossington has a history of heart problems, according to Deadline. The musician previously underwent emergency heart surgery in 2016; he later had a heart valve repaired in 2019.

See Skynyrd's tour dates near the bottom of this post.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Gary Rossington as he recovers from emergency heart surgery," Lynyrd Skynrd said last week (July 23). "Gary is home resting and recovering with his family at home. He wants everyone to know he is doing good and expects a full recovery."

The band continued, "After this past year, the country being shut down and everything we have all been thru, the Rossingtons encouraged the band to go perform in his absence. Music is a powerful healer! We all felt playing the shows and bringing the music to y'all was a better option than cancelling."

Lynyrd Skynyrd added that they "wish Gary a speedy recovery, and we will see the Skynyrd Nation very soon! Please do us a favor and say some prayers for the Rossington family and if you would like to leave him a (positive) message, please do! He will look forward to reading them!"

Rossington formed Lynyrd Skynyrd in 1964 with late singer Ronnie Van Zant and drummer Bob Burns. Burn died in a traffic collision in 2015. Founding bassist Larry Junstrom died in 2019.

Get Lynyrd Skynyrd concert tickets here.

Lynyrd Skynyrd Summer 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

Aug. 9 – Canton, Ohio @ Tom Benson Stadium

Aug. 10 – Jackson, Mich. @ Jackson County Fair

Aug. 13 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheatre

Aug. 14 – Cullman, Ala. @ Rock the South

Aug. 19 – Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC

Aug. 20 – Bethel, N.Y. @ Center for the Arts

Aug. 22 – Wildwood, N.J. @ Barefoot Fest

Aug. 27 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Center