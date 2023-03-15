Machine Head’s Robb Flynn Makes a Case for Two Omissions From Rolling Stone’s Greatest Metal Songs List

Making a widely read list isn't easy, as not everybody is going to agree with your choices. Since its release last week, Rolling Stone's list of the 100 Greatest Heavy Metal Songs has sparked plenty of discussion and debate, with Machine Head's Robb Flynn being the latest to chime in. And while you might think that Flynn is thrilled to have been included (yes, actually he is), the singer also pointed out what he feels are two glaring omissions.

In a recent blog posting, Flynn shares his thoughts on being included in the list, but then proceeds to make a case for two acts he feels should be represented on the list as well.

"I’d like to personally thank Rolling Stone for the inclusion of 'Davidian,' from Machine Head’s 1994 debut album Burn My Eyes in their Top 100 Greatest Heavy Metal Songs of All Time. It was a rare and delightful compliment from a magazine that has largely paid us no mind for the last 29 years," says Flynn to start his commentary, but he then shifts gears.

"Once the surprise of being mentioned subsided, I decided to go through all '100 Songs.' Sure, there are many, many questionable choices on the list, but there are two glaring omissions I HAVE to mention. No Exodus? No Testament?," he questions. While Flynn doesn't single out just one option from either band, he does make a case for their respective inclusion in the list.

Flynn starts to make his case stating, "Bay Area Thrash Metal is still an extremely vital and powerful force in music, and it wasn’t just Metallica that brought it to the World. Upon formation, Exodus were literally the most exciting band around. Crafting timeless songs like 'Bonded By Blood,' 'A Lesson In Violence' or their own 'pit anthem' - 'The Toxic Waltz.' All deserve similar honors on such a list. When I was a teenager growing up in the Bay Area, I cannot express how important and influential Exodus and guitarist Gary Holt were and remain. Without Gary, there is no Robb Flynn. Without Exodus, there is no Machine Head."

He then adds, "And when it comes to Testament? The word that continues to flash before my eyes is ‘impact.’ I can assure you that every single Rock/Metal guitar player on the face of the planet’s collective jaws hit the floor when they heard Alex Skolnick play. His adding of classical arpeggio sweeps into songs like 'Over the Wall' and 'Disciples of the Watch' was game changing. Soon everybody from Kirk Hammett of Metallica to Glenn Tipton of Judas Priest was doing it. The commanding bellow of singer Chuck Billy was an absolute precursor to the Death and Black Metal vocal that would soon follow and continue until this day. That's undeniable impact."

Though offering a critique, Flynn wanted to end of a positive note, circling back to the initial thought of his recent blog entry. "Again, we are humbled, honored, and grateful for our welcome into your ‘Top 100 Greatest Heavy Metal Songs of All Time.' Lastly, on behalf of the Heavy Metal community, thank you for representing our genre in your publication."

See the list for yourself, which leaned heavy on pre-2000 songs, at this location.