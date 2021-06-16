Spain’s Mad Cool Festival had to skip 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic. But the fest comes roaring back in 2022 with a spread of rock and metal headliners in Metallica, Muse, The Killers, Twenty One Pilots, Faith No More, Placebo, Imagine Dragons and Pixies.

It all goes down in Madrid from July 6-9, 2022, with bands such as Deftones, Fever 333, Editors and Thrice also among the lineup alongside pop singers such as Carly Rae Jepsen and Zara Larsson — plus many more acts. And there's even more to be revealed.

See the Mad Cool 2022 artists announced so far down toward the bottom of this post.

"Music will shine again in Madrid," the fest announced on Wednesday (June 16). "[The] countdown to Mad Cool Festival 2022 has started. The long-awaited 5th anniversary of the festival, which will take place on July 6, 7, 8 and 9th, 2022, comes back stronger than ever and full of emotion."

The statement continued, "The lineup announced, featuring a total of 104 bands and artists of different genres, includes names from previous editions as well as brand new talent to bring new life into the lineup, to finally close this cycle and clear the path to a reunion that will be unforgettable. While waiting [for] the next announcement to feature another three new headliners with more bands, we want to offer you the best lineup ever."

Single-day tickets and passes previously purchased for 2020 or 2021 will be honored for the 2022 fest. Get more information about tickets and exchanges at madcoolfestival.es.

