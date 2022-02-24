Make Them Suffer Part Ways With Keyboardist Booka Nile

Make Them Suffer are down a member, having announced a split with keyboardist and clean vocalist Booka Nile.

The band offered a brief statement on the matter via their socials, stating, "Booka Nile's time as a member of Make Them Suffer has come to an end. Unfortunately we are unable to comment any further on the matter. - Sean, Nick, Jordan & Jaya.

As Lambgoat reports. Nile responded to the announcement, stating, "It's been real y'all. I'm excited for the next chapter and to see what adventures come next. Thanks for the memories, Make Them Suffer."

The news of Nile's departure comes as recent allegations of sexual assault against the musician were made online (as seen below). Though details of the alleged incident are unclear, it appears that Nile has been accused of having sex with an unidentified male against his will.

Nile since countered in various Instagram comments where she claims to have additional screen shots from conversations that provide a different context to the tweets that are being used against her.

She then later added (per Lambgoat), "My DMs are overflowing right now with people asking me why I've left Make Them Suffer. I know you haven't been given a proper explanation so I just want to say that I will release a proper statement and explanation over the next week or so. I'm super busy and exhausted from my crazy work life but it's important to me that those who have supported me so much over the years are given a proper and in-depth explanation of why I've left the band. So I promise you all I will explain soon. In the mean time, I'd like to just thank you for the love you are all sending me in the wake of this news. It has warmed my heart and I love you right back."

Nile joined the group in 2017 and appeared on the group's Worlds Apart and How to Survive a Funeral albums.