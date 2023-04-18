Two decades. That's a big deal for many bands to achieve, and Australia's Parkway Drive know just exactly how they want to celebrate, by playing for their fans this fall. The group will bring their "Monsters of Oz" tour back tot he U.S. for a fall 2023 headline tour.

Frontman Winston McCall says, "Twenty years is a milestone in any career. The journey that has lead us to this moment has been insane, to say the least. We wanted to mark this time with a tour that represents who we are and where we come from. For the first time on North American soil, we are bringing the fully-formed version of the Parkway Drive live experience, and if that wasn't enough, we're bringing an all-Australian lineup with us. No compromise, no surrender. This is who we are — The Monsters Of Oz. Come celebrate with us and burn it all away."

Speaking of that all-Aussie lineup, The Amity Affliction will appear as direct support on the run, while Northlane and Make Them Suffer make this a bill with some of the finest heavy music that Australia has to offer.

The tour gets underway Sept. 10 in Atlanta and finds the band playing the Louder Than Life and Aftershock Festivals as part of the tour run, wrapping up at Aftershock on Oct. 7 just shy of a month after the tour kickoff. See all the stops listed below.

Tickets for the "Monsters of Oz" tour will go on sale this Friday (April 21) at this location.

It should also be noted that to help mark the band's 20th anniversary, Parkway Drive will be making Don't Close Your Eyes available on vinyl for the first time ever. The expanded vinyl edition of the band's 2004 debut album features the original release plus bonus tracks taken from their split album with I Killed the Prom Queen as well as the compilation albums What We've Built and True Til Death, Vol. 1. Look for this special edition vinyl as of Aug. 18. Pre-orders are being taken here.

Parkway Drive / The Amity Affliction / Northlane / Make Them Suffer Fall 2023 U.S. Tour

Sept. 10 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca Cola Roxy

Sept. 12 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE Outdoors

Sept. 13 — Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic

Sept. 15 — Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium Outdoors

Sept. 17 — New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom

Sept. 19 — Montreal, Quebec @ Place Bell

Sept. 20 — Toronto, Ontario @ RBC Echo Beach

Sept. 22 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion

Sept. 23 — Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life Festival*

Sept. 24 — Chicago, Ill. @ Radius

Sept. 26 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Myth Live

Sept. 27 — Oshkosh, Wis. @ Oshkosh Arena

Sept. 29 — Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom

Sept. 30 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ The Revel

Oct. 1 — Mesa, Ariz. @ Mesa Amphitheater

Oct. 3 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Complex

Oct. 5 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels

Oct. 6 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Oct. 7 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock*

*Festival Dates