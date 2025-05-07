What Metalcore Songs Made You Cry? Reddit Users Discuss

What metalcore songs have made you cry in the live setting?

Crying is something you typically associate more with emo, but metalcore can be emotional too and metalcore fans are opening up on the songs that have made them cry.

In a recently posted Metalcore Reddit thread, the author posed the question if there had ever been a moment during a live performance where those responding had broken down crying when a certain song played?

The author shared their own experience of recently seeing the Spiritbox tour and during Loathe's song "Is It Really You?" having the emotional tear-inducing experience. "Where the chorus goes 'Let's search the skyyyyyyy for a whilllee,' I got all choked up," they added.

Loathe, "Is It Really You?"

What Metalcore Songs Got People Crying Live at Concerts?

The responders on the thread in some cases were not only great in sharing which songs made them cry in the live setting but also sharing the experiences tied to those songs that triggered the response.

The posting that received the most up-votes came from one responder who shouted out Beartooth's "I Was Alive."

"When I got into the car to go visit my father on his deathbed. Beartooth's song, 'I was alive' played on the radio as soon as I started the car. You best bet when I seen them two months later I had tears running down my face during the song," they shared.

Another fan commented, "Beartooth has probably made me cry at every show I've been to, save for the one last summer. I was really resistant to their more positive sound at first but as I've started to do better myself I've embraced it."

Meanwhile others suggested Beartooth's "Look the Other Way" as a song that has emotionally hit them in the live setting.

Beartooth, "I Was Alive"

Another fan on the thread shared the reaction they felt over the communal experience of hearing Make Them Suffer's "Erase Me" at a show."

"The whole crowd was screaming the outro together and it felt so cathartic. 'Why would you save me? I’m not worth saving' hits a little different when there’s a room full of people saying it," remarked the responder. Several fans responded in return that they had also had similar experiences when the song was played live.

Make Them Suffer, "Erase Me"

Another popular response on the thread was someone bringing up Currents and their song "Better Days."

"Found it very hard to keep a poker face when currents played better days," shared the person, while another suggested that "Remember Me" gets them emotional. Yet another person threw out the ending of "Kill the Ache."

"Have yet to see Currents live, and that song would break me," added yet another person.

Currents, "Better Days"

Those are just a few of the suggestions, with bands such as Periphery, The Devil Wears Prada, Dayseeker, Bring Me the Horizon, Architects and more also receiving significant mentions throughout the thread.

What metalcore songs have made you cry during concerts?