Make Them Suffer’s Booka Nile Gets Hitched on ‘Married at First Sight’ Australia

Make Them Suffer keyboardist and vocalist Booka Nile is one of the brides featured on the newest season of Australia’s Married at First Sight. The metalcore musician tied the knot with electrician and psychology student Brett Helling, with sparks flying at the couple’s televised ceremony.

Married at First Sight is one of Australia’s most watched TV shows. Though the marriages aren’t legally binding, each couple goes through a wedding ceremony before immediately moving in together. With the COVID-19 pandemic halting the live events industry across the globe, Nile used her free time to take part in Australia’s largest social experiment.

“It was like a ton of bricks just hit me,” Nile reflects on pulling up to the wedding. “I’m crying, but I’m not sad, so much. I just feel really overwhelmed. It’s been a long time since I’ve been in love, so I hope what we’re doing today is going to bond us for life.”

Nile and Helling seemed to have instant chemistry once they finally met. “This is the most extreme blind date I’ve ever been on,” Nile said as she read her marriage vows. “I know that we are strangers to each other right now, but it had been a comfort to be to know that, at least, we have one thing in common… and that is that you and I are both crazy enough to marry a total stranger.”

Married at First Sight Australia Season 8 Episode 2

Booka Nile has been a member of Make Them Suffer since 2017, performing on the Australian metalcore band’s World’s Apart and How to Survive a Funeral albums.

Nile even posted some solid metalhead humor to Instagram once her wedding episode aired. “Brett, I can’t wait to start my future with you and I can only hope that you will be able to open your heart up to me as much as I’m going open up this f******* pit.”

If you’re in Australia or you have a VPN, you can watch Married at First Sight Australia on demand here.