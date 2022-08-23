Bad Omens Book Late 2022 Tour With Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer + Thousand Below

In support of their new album The Death of Peace of Mind, Bad Omens will embark on a headlining tour in the U.S. and Canada this fall. It's quite the package too, with Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer and Thousand Below all tapped for support.

Dubbed A Tour of the Concrete Jungle, this run will make 27 stops, beginning in Charlotte, N.C. on Nov. 3 and coming to an end back alongside the east coast in New York City on Dec. 11.

The bands will be putting quite a lot of miles on their buses and/or vans with an ambitious stretch of dates ahead of them as they venture to 20 states and two Canadian provinces, oftentimes with especially long drives between shows.

While Bad Omens will be out promoting their new release, Dayseeker, who will provide direct support each night, will look back through their catalog with 2019's Sleeptalk being their most recent effort. A 2022 single, however, seems to indicate more may be coming soon. Australian metalcore act Make Them Suffer are still riding high on 2020's How to Survive a Funeral and San Diego post-hardcore unit Thousand Below, who also issued a new single this year, are expected to play a mix of songs from their two records, the latest being Gone In Your Wake from 2019.

See the full list of tour dates below. Artist and Spotify pre-sales begin today (Aug. 23) at 12PM ET and the general on sale will start on Aug. 26 at 10AM local time. Get tickets here.

Bad Omens 2022 Tour Dates With Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer + Thousand Below

Nov. 03 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground

Nov. 04 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

Nov. 05 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum

Nov. 07 - Houston, Texas @ Rise Rooftop

Nov. 08 - Dallas, Texas @ South Side Music Hall

Nov. 10 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater

Nov. 12 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

Nov. 13 - Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfields

Nov. 15 - Portland, Ore. @ Bossanova Ballroom

Nov. 16 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

Nov. 18 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Nov. 20 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit Music Hall

Nov. 22 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Cabooze

Nov. 23 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave II

Nov. 25 - Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall

Nov. 26 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues

Nov. 27 - Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall

Nov. 29 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogarts

Nov. 30 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Dec. 02 - TBA

Dec. 03 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theater

Dec. 04 - Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrew's Hall

Dec. 06 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer

Dec. 07 - Montreal, Quebec @ Club Soda

Dec. 09 - Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium (Downstairs)

Dec. 10 - Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live

Dec. 11 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

