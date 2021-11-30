Maneskin Perform Two-Song Medley on ‘The Voice,’ Earn Gold Single

These are good times for Maneskin, who have double the reason to celebrate this week. The band just got a significant TV boost appearing on prime time national television doing a medley of two songs on NBC's The Voice while also learning that one of their singles has just been certified gold in the U.S.

The band's appearance on The Voice came in the midst of Monday's Top 10 finalists performing to advance in the competition. Already energized, the audience seemed highly engaged with Maneskin's performance as the group bounded across The Voice stage with endless energy. While most of the group was draped in golden attire, singer Damiano David chose to sport a men's wrestling singlet for the performance.

The group played their recent chart-topping single "Beggin'" before transitioning to their current recently released and rising follow-up "Mammamia." Watch the performance below.

In other Maneskin news of note, the group just added a new gold record to their already outstanding year. The band's song "I Wanna Be Your Slave" has been certified gold for 500,000 digital certified units sold in the U.S. The song was released on March 19 this year, with the certification coming on Nov. 29, just a little over eight months later.

"I Wanna Be Your Slave" appears on the band's Teatro d'ira: Vol. 1 album and was bolstered by a newly recorded duet performance of the track with Iggy Pop that arrived in August.

Maneskin Perform "Beggin'" + "Mammamia" on NBC's The Voice

Maneskin, "I Wanna Be Your Slave"