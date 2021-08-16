Maneskin continue to turn heads, with the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest winners showing their pretty adept at taking a pop hit and putting their own rock influence stamp on it to the delight of a festival crowd. The group pulled off this feat, bringing a little more edge to Billie Eilish's 2019 single "Bury a Friend."

Maneskin were playing the Ronquière Festival in Belgium Saturday (Aug. 14) when they delivered the fan-shot version seen below, but they had also performed it the night prior (Aug. 13) at the Rock for People performance in the Czech Republic.

Eilish's "Bury a Friend" initially appeared on her 2019 album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, which is also a line from the song. The song hit No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100, but perhaps foreshadowing the potential for a rock makeover, it also crossed over to hit No. 5 on Billboard's Rock Airplay chart.

While the Eilish original unspooled over electronic beats and the singer's whisper-esque vocals, Maneskin definitely rock up the track. Singer Damiano David starts the song with his solo vocal before the rest of the band joins in, with perfectly placed guitar riffing and killer beats turning it into a full fledged rock anthem. Have a look and listen below.

It's been a breakout year for the Italian rockers, who have primarily seen success so far based off their song "I Wanna Be Your Slave." After finding initial buzz with their recorded version, they recently laid down a new version that includes guest vocals from punk icon Iggy Pop.

Maneskin Cover Billie Eilish's "Bury a Friend" at Belgium's Ronquière Festival