How to Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers Play 2024 Olympic Games Closing Ceremony

Much was made about Gojira's appearance at the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony, but they're not the only heavy band to have ties to the Olympics, as Red Hot Chili Peppers are now reported to be playing the Olympics Closing Ceremony.

The use of Gojira in the Opening Ceremony made sense given that the group hail from France, the host country of the 2024 Olympics, and are widely regarded as France's biggest metal band. Likewise, there's a pretty solid reason for Red Hot Chili Peppers to be part of closing the ceremony, as the finish begins the transition to the next Olympics, which will take place in 2028 in Los Angeles, where the Chili Peppers are one of the American city's most well known bands.

In addition to the Red Hot Chili Peppers, pop star Billie Eilish and iconic rapper Snoop Dogg, who has also served as a correspondent for NBC and been virtually everywhere at the Olympic Games in France, were initially revealed as performers for the Closing Ceremony in a report from Variety.

All three artists are expected to appear from Los Angeles in a mix of pre-taped and live performances. In addition, actor Tom Cruise is expected to take part in some motorcycle stunts before a pre-recorded package shows him parachuting down to Los Angeles' historic Hollywood sign.

At the end of the ceremony, Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass will accept the Olympic torch as the flame prepares its journey back to the U.S. for the 2028 ceremony. The next Summer Olympics will run July 14-30, 2028.

How to Watch the 2024 Olympic Closing Ceremony

In the U.S., Jimmy Fallon and Mike Tirico will host the 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony for NBC. NBC Sports' Terry Gannon and former Olympians Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski will also serve as commentators.

NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the Closing Ceremony from the Stade de France, the country’s national stadium, this Sunday (Aug. 11), beginning at 2PM ET. Primetime coverage will begin at 7PM ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.

What Else We Know About the Olympics Closing Ceremony?

Artistic director Thomas Jolly has tipped that the title of the closing ceremony will be "Records." What exactly that means will be unveiled through the spectacular finale. The 80,000 seat Stade de France will play host to the ceremony with over 100 performers, acrobats, circus artists and dancers all taking part, according to the Olympics.com website.

In addition, a portion of the show is expected to take part in the air, with lighting effects and costuming taking viewers "on a journey into the past, to the origins of the Games, but also into the future, and ultimately to a timeless universe."

Viewers can also look forward to the Parade of Flags, with each of the nation's athletes following behind their nation's flag. There will also be the final medal ceremony, a moment of remembrance and members of the International Olympic Committee providing flowers to those who volunteered their time to organize the Games.