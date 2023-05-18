Marduk have undergone an abrupt lineup change, with the band revealing that bassist Joel Lindholm has exited the band after an incident at the Incineration Fest last week where it appeared as though he was giving a Nazi salute during a performance.

The gesture in question came at around the 45:07 mark in the video of the band's hour-long set below. With the lighting coming and going, the footage showcases Lindholm on the far right of the screen a bit obscured by the band's singer as he gives the clear arm extension and raised palm that comes with the Nazi salute. .

Marduk Perform at 2023 Incineration Fest

In a statement via the band's Facebook page, the group reveal that Lindholm has "vacated his position" in the band, stating that the group's "old friend and bass player" Devo will be filling the void on a temporary basis. Their full statement on the matter can be read below:

Following a variety of intolerable stage antics by a very drunk Joel at Incineration Fest last week, he has vacated his position in the band. Our old friend and bass player Devo has agreed to step in on a temporary basis, so this is unlikely to affect any of upcoming shows.

As MetalSucks noted, this is not the first time Marduk have run into issues with Nazi allegations. In 2018, a Swedish newspaper uncovered that singer Daniel Rosten and former drummer Fredrik Widigs had purchased Nazi propaganda from the Nordic resistance movement. Even though their orders were linked to their own names, addresses, and were matched to their IPs, the band denied the allegations.

In addition, in 2016 the group had to cancel a show in Oakland after security concerns arose from concerned citizens levying Nazi accusations against the band.

The group is currently making the festival rounds in Europe. Their dates can be found here.