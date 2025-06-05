Here are the 11 best Swedish black metal records released from 2000-2009!

The birthplace of pioneering heroes such as Quorthon of Bathory and the late Pelle Ohlin, or “Dead,” of Mayhem and Morbid, Sweden, together with Norway, has arguably produced more high-quality black metal bands than any other country.

In the 2000s, the holy land of ABBA and Roxette spawned titles by outfits such as Nifelheim, Silencer, The Black, The Legion, Svartsyn, Valkyrja, Thy Primordial, Naglfar, Apati, Nåstrond, Avsky and Dark Funeral. The fabled Abruptum’s only full-length offering during the decade would be the dark ambient Casus Luciferi (2004), which is quite black metal in spirit.

In 2006, Dissection unveiled the groundbreaking Reinkaos, the follow-up to the black metal classic Storm of the Light’s Bane (1995). We can debate whether or not Reinkaos should be considered black metal stylistically; its brilliance and the darkness of the content, however, cannot be questioned.

Before revealing our picks, we must emphasize the importance of Tore “Necromorbus” Stjerna — a top producer, engineer, manager, musician, former label owner, etc. Necromorbus has lent his expertise to hundreds of records throughout his illustrious career, including many within today’s chosen category.

The amazing Peter Tägtgren of Pain and Hypocrisy and his brother Tommy, who has since moved on from his work behind the console, have also played a crucial role in the genesis of an astounding number of albums at Abyss Studio.

Check out our picks for the 11 Best Swedish Black Metal Albums of the 2000s below.

11 Best Swedish Black Metal Albums of the 2000s