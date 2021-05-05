Content warning: This article discusses details of domestic violence, abuse and sexual assault.

Ashley Morgan Smithline (aka Ashley Lindsay Morgan), a former romantic partner of Marilyn Manson, has detailed her claims of abuse against the musician in a lengthy cover story for People Magazine. The interview contains extremely graphic and disturbing allegations against Manson, along with images of physical scars Smithline says were inflicted upon her by Manson.

Smithline is one of 15 women who’ve accused Manson of sexual, psychological and physical abuse. She was one of five women (including Evan Rachel Wood) who initially accused the musician of abuse in a collection of statements released simultaneously earlier this year.

In her People interview, Smithline says Manson bit her, whipped her, cut her with a swastika-emblazoned knife, shoved his fist in her mouth during sex, forced her into blood pact where Manson drank her blood and made her drink his blood, and imprisoned her in a glass box more than 100 times.

Manson has denied the claims made against him.

In response to Smithline's allegations, a spokesperson said they "strongly deny her claims."

"There are so many falsehoods within her claims that we wouldn't know where to begin to answer them," the statement (via People) reads. "This relationship, to the limited extent it was a relationship, didn't last one week."

People says Smithline provided them with emails and messages she says were from Manson that span more than two years.

Smithline says the physical abuse against her started when Manson was filming with her. She claims Manson whipped her bare back as she lay face down, naked on his bed. She also details the first time Manson allegedly raped her, claiming he tied her up and penetrated her while she was sleeping. "He kept telling me, 'You can't rape someone that you're in love with,'" she says.

Smithline shows People a collection of scars she has on her right thigh. The 36-year-old says she “feels disgusting” when she sees the mark, which she says came from Manson cutting his initials into her flesh. She also claims Manson cut her protruding ribs when she weighed less than 80 pounds.

"He cut me on my stomach and then drank my blood. Then, he had me drink his," Smithline says. "The more I let him hurt me, the more I loved him and the more I was proving myself to him."

Smithline was eventually able to leave Manson after a number of prior attempts. Though she broke from the musician in 2013, Smithline says she still experiences OCD, night terrors and PTSD from her ordeals. "Being with the other girls,” Smithline says of her sisterhood with fellow Manson accusers, “these feelings of guilt and shame have lessened.”

"I'm not a victim," she implores. "I'm a fucking survivor. I want people to know who he is, and it's worth it if not one more woman gets hurt again."

Manson is currently being investigated for domestic violence by the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

Ashley Morgan Smithline on Breaking Free from Marilyn Manson: "I Survived a Monster" | PEOPLE

If you or someone you know is facing abuse, visit the National Domestic Violence Hotline website. A disclaimer on the website notes that if you are concerned your Internet usage is being monitored, an alternative option is to call 800-799-SAFE (800-799-7233).

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, resources are available for help. Visit the RAINN website (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network) or dial 800-656-HOPE (800-656-4673).