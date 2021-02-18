Earlier this month, actress Evan Rachel Wood named shock rocker Marilyn Manson as her abuser, and several other women have come forward with stories about the musician as well. According to TMZ, the police are now investigating the matter further, and are planning to meet with one of his alleged victims.

Following the influx of allegations made against the rocker over the last several weeks — from other ex-partners and bystanders alike — detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department have set up a meeting with one of his accusers.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that they want to establish whether a crime was committed, if it falls under their jurisdiction and whether or not they will need to investigate more.

The LAPD conducted a wellness check on Manson days after Wood's allegations first surfaced. The police determined that he was all right, though he refused to come out of his home.

Since Wood initially came forward, four other women and actress Esmé Bianco accused the musician of abuse, stylist Love Bailey said he once held a gun to her head, guitarist Wes Borland confirmed that Wood's allegations are true and Otep Shamaya stated that he's also abused his current wife Lindsay Usich.

Manson has been dropped by his record label, agency, longtime manager and has had upcoming television roles canceled.

If you or someone you know is facing abuse, visit the National Domestic Violence Hotline website. A disclaimer on the website notes that if you are concerned your Internet usage is being monitored, an alternative option is to call 800-799-SAFE (800-799-7233).