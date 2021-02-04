LAPD Conduct Wellness Check on Marilyn Manson

The Los Angeles Police Department conducted a wellness check on Marilyn Manson last night at the request of one of the musician’s friends. Cops found Manson to be fine inside his home, though he declined to come outside to meet them.

On Feb. 1, Evan Rachel Wood and four additional women accused Marilyn Manson of physical, emotional and sexual abuse. Manson was subsequently dropped by his record label and agency, and lost televised roles he was booked for. Manson’s former fiance Rose McGowan and former guitarist Wes Borland have both come out in support of Manson’s accusers.

TMZ reports a worried friend of Manson’s called the LAPD after being unable to contact the musician. After arriving at his home, police officers made several attempts to have Manson come outside and speak to them, while at one point, an LAPD helicopter circled overhead and shined a spotlight onto Manson’s property. A rep for the singer informed police that Manson was okay and the cops left without incident.

"The name of my abuser is Brian Warner," Wood said on Instagram, “also known to the world as Marilyn Manson He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

Manson denied the allegations with his own statement. "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."