Marilyn Manson Sued for Sexual Assault of a Minor, Record Labels Also Implicated

While three of the cases against Marilyn Manson have been resolved, a new sexual assault lawsuit has been filed against the musician, with this one claiming that Manson inflicted sexual battery and caused intentional emotional distress against a minor. The suit also names Manson's former labels Interscope and Nothing Records as well.

Per a report from Rolling Stone, the plaintiff, who is now an adult, filed the suit anonymously under the name "Jane Doe." Among the charges are counts of sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress, while the labels are also cited for negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The case was filed in Nassau County Supreme Court in Long Island, New York.

Content warning: This article discusses details of alleged abuse, grooming and sexual assault.

According to the plaintiff, she first met Manson, who is named in the suit under his given name Brian Warner, in 1995 following a Dallas concert when she was 16 years old. She claims that she was invited onto his tour bus where Manson had allegedly asked her age, school grade and took down her home address and phone number.

The lawsuit account claims, “While on the tour bus, Defendant Warner performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct upon Plaintiff, who was a virgin at the time, including but not limited to forced copulation and vaginal penetration." The age of consent in the state of Texas at that time was (and still is) 17.

The suit also alleges that one of Manson's other band members watched as the alleged sexual assault took place, with a claim that the musician laughed at the girl afterward, then told her to "get the fuck off my bus" and allegedly threatened that if she told anyone that he "would kill her and her family." The plaintiff also claimed that as she left, a crew member gave her a 1-800 number and a password in case she wanted to meet up with Manson again.

In the suit, Doe says she started using drugs and alcohol shortly after the alleged assault, and that the communication with the musician continued as he would allegedly call while seeking explicit photos of her and her friends.

The suit then claims that the musician convinced the plaintiff, who was still 16, to travel to a New Orleans concert where he once again allegedly sexually assaulted her, but then was friendlier to her after the acts and told her he wanted to see her again. The age of consent in New Orleans was at the time and still is 17.

The plaintiff then says when she turned 18, she started dating Nine Inch Nails drummer Chris Vrenna, who encouraged her to move to Los Angeles. While there, she attended a Marilyn Manson concert and was encouraged to meet up with Manson again in Dallas. She then followed by attending a New Orleans show and claims to have spent the next four weeks on the road with Manson and the band, taking drugs and spending time with the musician who would "groom, harass and sexually abuse" her, per the lawsuit.

She claims that over this period, Warner had started to garner psychological control over her, as she had shared her vulnerabilities with the singer who she claims used that to exploit her and keep her under his control. She alleges that throughout one Manson tour, Warner convinced her to "have sex with him and other band members or his assistant at the same time."

Doe is suing for intentional infliction of emotional distress, claiming that the singer's "emotional manipulation" included "hostile and verbally abusive behavior," with Manson occasionally calling her racial slurs or making comments about her appearance when in the presence of other young female fans. She adds that she saw the musician almost daily except when his fiancee was in town.

While Manson (Warner)'s behavior is a large part of the suit, Jane Doe also calls out the musician's record labels, claiming that they were "well-aware of Defendant Warner's obsession with sexual violence and childhood sexual assault." Doe claims that Nothing Records or parent company Interscope had failed to safeguard her from Manson's behavior. “At no time did Defendant Interscope and Defendant Nothing Records have a reasonable system or procedure in place to investigate, supervise, or monitor its staff and/or agents, including Defendant Warner, to prevent pre-sexual grooming and sexual harassment, molestation, and assault of fans, including minors and women,” the suit says.

“Defendants Interscope and Nothing Records were aware of Defendant Warner’s practice of sexually assaulting minors, and aided and abetted such behavior,” the filing claims. “As a result of Brian Warner’s sexual abuse and assault, enabled and encouraged by Defendants Interscope and Nothing Records, Plaintiff has suffered severe emotional, physical, and psychological distress, including shame, and guilt, economic loss, economic capacity and emotional loss.”

The plaintiff is seeking damages to be determined at a trial as well as an "order enjoining Defendants from future unlawful business practices including, but not limited to, exposing minors and vulnerable adults to sexual abuse and exploitation."

“This suit by this survivor is a giant step in bringing light and heat to an industry that has been hiding perils in plain sight. It’s time to face the music,” stated Doe's attorney Jeff Anderson to Rolling Stone. “Powerful new laws in New York and California give adult survivors the chance to take legal action against predators and those that protect and profit from them. We are grateful to the survivors and so many others who now align with us to expose the predators and those in the music industry that have … permitted, promoted, and profiteered from his violence against the vulnerable."

“This lawsuit goes beyond the named predator and targets the record labels that packaged and profited from their artist’s criminal behavior, and it is an indictment of the music industry for maintaining a culture that celebrates, protects, and enables sexual predators,” Karen Barth Menzies of KBM Law, an attorney also representing Doe, tells Rolling Stone.

Over the past year, an abuse lawsuit filed by Manson's former assistant Ashley Walters was dismissed based on the grounds of the statute of limitations. Earlier this month, a California judge dismissed a sexual assault lawsuit filed by model Ashley Morgan Smithline after the plaintiff failed to hire a new attorney during a 90-day window granted by the court. And just last week, actress Esme Bianco settled her sexual assault lawsuit with the musician.

Many of the accusations against Manson were made after actress Evan Rachel Wood came forth, naming him as the abuser she had previously kept anonymous in interviews and testimonies. She shared her accusations in a February 2021 social media post, and later reiterated accusations in the docuseries Phoenix Rising. Just prior to the docuseries airing, Warner filed a lawsuit against Wood and Illma Gore alleging defamation and emotional distress among other charges.

Revisit a timeline of the accusations against Manson below.