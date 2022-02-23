The documentary that follows Evan Rachel Wood's and other women's accusations of sexual abuse and torture at the hands of rock singer Marilyn Manson, Phoenix Rising, now has an official trailer and release date. The musician has denied the claims.

Last month, it emerged that Wood says in the movie she was "essentially raped on camera" by Manson when she co-starred in his 2007 music video "Heart-Shaped Glasses." Manson has also denied that claim.

"I'm here today to talk about Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson," Wood says at one point in the trailer. "Numerous women heard my story, and they knew exactly who it was. I realized that I wasn't the only one that this had happened to."

Phoenix Rising also covers Wood's activism regarding abuse, including her 2019 testimony before the California Senate Public Safety Committee to help pass the Phoenix Act, which extends the amount of time domestic violence survivors can press charges.

Last year, several women accused Manson of sexual assault and other types of abuse, sparked by an initial allegation from Wood, a former fiancée of the rocker's. The musician now faces lawsuits tied to the accusations and is under investigation.

Content warning: The following contains descriptions of alleged sexual assault.

In Phoenix Rising, Wood claims she was sexually assaulted on the "Heart-Shaped Glasses" set. "We had discussed a simulated sex scene," she says. "But once the cameras were rolling, he started penetrating me for real. I had never agreed to that. I’m a professional actress, I have been doing this my whole life. I’d never been on a set that unprofessional in my life up until this day. It was complete chaos, and I did not feel safe."

In January, an attorney for Manson, Howard King, responded in a statement that Manson "did not have sex with Evan on that set, and she knows that is the truth. Of all the false claims that Evan Rachel Wood has made about Brian Warner, her imaginative retelling of the making of the 'Heart-Shaped Glasses' music video 15 years ago is the most brazen and easiest to disprove, because there were multiple witnesses."

Phoenix Rising premiered virtually at the Sundance Film Festival last month. It will air on TV in two parts, "Don't Fall" and "Stand Up," on March 15–16 on HBO.

Manson has been largely absent from the public eye since the allegations surfaced, apart from working with Kanye West (Ye) on the hip-hop artist’s Donda albums and appearing alongside him at surrounding events. Manson performed with Ye at his Donda 2 listening party in Miami on Tuesday (Feb. 22).

Watch the Phoenix Rising trailer below. See a timeline of the Manson abuse allegations beneath the video.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, resources are available to help. Please visit RAINN (Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network) online or dial 800-656-HOPE (800-656-4673).

Phoenix Rising Trailer