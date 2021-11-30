Marilyn Manson’s Home Reportedly Raided by L.A. County Sheriff as Sexual Assault Investigation Continues

Investigators working with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department have reportedly raided the home of embattled shock rocker Marilyn Manson, who has been accused by several women of sexual assault and other forms of physical and psychological abuse. He is currently facing multiple lawsuits stemming from these allegations and his lawyer stated recently that the pursuit of "global" settlement talks was a possibility.

Rolling Stone confirmed the address that was raided by police was indeed Manson's — real name Brian Warner — from a source within the department.

"What I can confirm is there was a search warrant that was served this morning. It’s confirmed it was [Warner’s] address, his location. It was a search warrant for his belongings," an L.A. County Sheriff’s source told Rolling Stone.

TMZ also declared confirmation that Manson's home was raided and, although Rolling Stone reported that it was "unclear what was taken from the location," the tabloid outlet alleged that "media storage units, including hard drives," were removed from the home and will be subject to review in connection with the sexual assault allegations levied against Manson.

The execution of the search warrant came just over two weeks after Rolling Stone published the findings of their nine-month investigation into these allegations, for which they spoke with more than 50 people with close ties to Manson over the years. The report paints the musicians as a manipulative, racist abuser who imprisoned women in a soundproof room inside his home and lured in potential partners by "love bombing" them as a strategy to gain their trust.

Instances of alleged abuse include rape, whipping, electrocution, sleep and food deprivation, cutting, imprisonment and more, such as reportedly chasing one woman through his house with an axe and pinning another woman against a wall while wielding a baseball bat, verbalizing threats to "smash [her] face in."

Once these allegations began surfacing at the beginning of this year, Manson claimed they were "horrible distortions of reality." Since, several lawsuits have been filed (one rape suit was dismissed due to a statute of limitations and was re-filed shortly after) and, as mentioned above, an attorney for the musician suggested a blanket settlement could potentially be an option.

In early November, Manson was seen at Kanye West's "Sunday Service" event alongside pop star Justin Bieber. His appearance at the Christian service led some to prompt questions about the motives behind the man who once claimed he himself would bring an end to Christianity.