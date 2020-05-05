Marilyn Manson Wants to Record a Judy Garland Song With Brandi Carlile

Marilyn Manson has shown an affinity for ear-catching covers over the years, and it appears as though he's interesting in teaming up with Brandi Carlile on the Judy Garland classic, "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."

Carlile revealed the potential pairing during an appearance on Zane Lowe's Apple Music show. "Marilyn Manson wants to record 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' with me," said Carlile. "He's been texting me about it."

She went on to reveal that Manson previously came to watch her play a Joni Mitchell tribute show in which she performed all of Mitchell's Blue album. "He came, and he cried so hard," recalled Carlile. "He had all his makeup down his face, and turns out he's the biggest Joni Mitchell fan on the face of the planet."

"Somewhere Over the Rainbow" initially came to fame as sung by Judy Garland in the 1939 film classic The Wizard of Oz. Reflecting on Garland, an LGBTQ icon, Carlile stated, "Judy Garland just makes me smile. Just to me, she's everything gay. Just everything. When I listen to 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow,' I feel happy but I don't feel happy in contrast or contrary to the way I'm naturally feeling. I just feel like I can maybe have a daydream."

Though it's not been determined if the Manson/Carlile pairing will come to fruition or where it will surface if it does, Manson was teasing what many thought to be a new album back in February. Just last week, Manson producer Shooter Jennings suggested that the record was finished and waiting to be released in an Instagram post. Manson also remarked in the comments, "Finished masterpiece album" and "Shit is gonna get real."

Hear more of Brandi Carlile's chat with Apple Music's Zane Lowe in the player below.

Brandi Carlile Speaks With Apple Music's Zane Lowe