Mark Morton Reveals Video for ‘Ether’ Single ‘All I Had To Lose’

Before Lamb of God return to the spotlight with new music, guitarist Mark Morton has some more solo material ready to share. That includes a video for the track "All I Had To Lose," which features on his new Ether EP and is bolstered by a guest turn from Sons of Texas' Mark Morales.

Morton recently debuted the somber track, which features Morales giving some emotional heft to the song. The guitarist tells us of the track, “'All I Had To Lose' is a very personal song to me, especially lyrically. It’s about two people inspiring one another to get better. It’s about surviving trauma and chaos and addiction. It’s about finding gratitude and hope."

He adds of the video, "I recently did an acoustic tour in the U.K. with Mark Morales and guitarist Joe Harvatt. Before our show in Manchester we went to a studio and shot a simple performance video for 'All I Had To Lose.' The song is relatively stripped down and we wanted the video reflect that. We just wanted to showcase the acoustic guitar and Mark Morales' voice as best we good. We used the all white and all black settings to show the contrast of the song lyrically."

The five-track collection is Morton's second solo offering, and like its predecessor, it has a wealth of guests. Morales not only appears on "All I Had To Lose," but helps finish out the Ether EP on a cover of Pearl Jam's "Black." Halestorm's Lzzy Hale, Light the Torch's Howard Jones and Moon Tooth's John Carbone also appear on the EP, which drops today (Jan. 17).

Morton says of the Ether EP, "I’m excited for everyone to hear Ether! I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to work with such a variety of great singers and to explore different directions with my songwriting. I feel like the primarily acoustic approach to the project helped lead me into to some new territory for me stylistically ... AND I got the chance to cover a couple of tunes from a couple of my favorite bands. We had a great time making this one." Pick up a copy here.

Morton recently played some shows with Morales handling vocal duties, however there are no additional current dates scheduled. As the calendar flipped to 2020, Lamb of God shared a teaser clip of the band in the studio. The group is expected to return with a new album and tour later this year.

Mark Morton (featuring Mark Morales), "All I Had To Lose"