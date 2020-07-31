Mastodon Unleash Punishing New Track ‘Fallen Torches,’ Announce ‘Medium Rarities’ Album

Mastodon have released their first new song of the decade, sharing the punishing cut “Fallen Torches” from the band’s upcoming Medium Rarities compilation.

Medium Rarities will feature 16 cuts, including covers, live and instrumental versions of fan favorites, and stand-alone songs released for TV shows such as Game of Thrones and Aqua Teen Hunger Force. When it comes to covers, Mastodon put their spin on Metallica’s “Orion,” Feist’s “A Commotion” and the Flaming Lips’ “A Spoonful Weighs a Ton.”

As for “Fallen Torches,” Mastodon explain, “‘Fallen Torches’ is an unreleased track from Mastodon that will appear for the first time on Medium Rarities – a collection of rare tracks released digitally for the first time. This classic Mastodon track was recorded in Atlanta in 2019, originally planned to be released in support of a European tour, the track was delayed so the band could focus on the release of Stairway to Nick John, a tribute to their late, longtime manager Nick John, with proceeds going to the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research in his honor. ‘Fallen Torches’ is written by Mastodon and features guest vocals by longtime friend and collaborator Scott Kelly from the band Neurosis.”

Mastodon also plan to release a new track, “Rufus Lives,” which was written for the highly-anticipated film Bill & Ted Face the Music. The third Bill & Ted film is set for release Aug. 28.

Listen to “Fallen Torches” below and check out the album art and track listing for Medium Rarities beneath the punishing song.

Mastodon - Fallen Torches [Official Visualizer]

Warner

Medium Rarities Tracklisting:

1. Fallen Torches (Previously Unreleased)

2. A Commotion (cover - Feist)

3. Asleep in the Deep (Instrumental version)

4. Capillarian Crest (Live)

5. A Spoonful Weighs A Ton (cover - The Flaming Lips)

6. Toe To Toes (Instrumental version)

7. Circle of Cysquatch (Live)

8. Atlanta (Feat. Gibby Haynes)

9. Jaguar God (Instrumental)

10. Cut You Up With A Linoleum Life (Aqua Teen Hunger Force)

11. Blood & Thunder (Live)

12. White Walker (Game of Thrones)

13. Halloween (Instrumental version)

14. Crystal Skull (Live)

15. Orion (cover - Metallica)

16. Iron Tusk (Live)