Muse's Matt Bellamy has been keeping fans occupied with his recent solo track "Tomorrow's World" and his participation in the all-star collective Jaded Hearts Club, but what about his main gig? In a new interview with The Sun, Bellamy reveals he's now started writing for the next Muse album.

“I started writing when all the protests and all the chaos were kicking off," reveals Bellamy. "It’s a weird thing to say but it suits the music I write. It keeps you a little bit on edge.”

Earlier this year, Bellamy contemplated the possibility of the band working together in their old hometown of Teignmouth. He explained to NME, “I like the idea of totally resetting and going back to where we come from. As in, physically moving back to our hometown and getting back to how we used to be at square one. We’re likely to get in the studio next year to make a new album of some kind and then tour after that, depending on the travel restrictions."

Muse had intended for 2020 to be a year off, giving them one of the first breaks they've had in a long time. But with the pandemic and the chaos going on in the world, Bellamy got inspired to start working ahead.

The band's last album was 2018's Simulation Theory, which hit No. 12 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart.