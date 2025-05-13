Matt Heafy Shares Appreciation for Trivium in New Statement After Tour With Bullet for My Valentine Falls Apart

Trivium frontman Matt Heafy shared a heartfelt statement expressing his appreciation for his bandmates and gratitude for their fans amid the dissolution of their co-headlining tour with Bullet for My Valentine.

You can see the full statement below.

The metal titans are winding down the North American leg of their Poisoned Ascendancy tour, which celebrates the joint 20th anniversaries of Trivium's Ascendancy and Bullet for My Valentine's The Poison. Although it was recently revealed that the co-headlining trek will not be continuing to other parts of the world as initially planned, Heafy said he has "loved every show, every day, every minute" of the run so far.

How Matt Heafy Overcame 'Darkness and Negativity' to Triumph on 2025 Tour

Heafy also revealed that his happiness and peace of mind were hard-won. "2024 was a rough year for me," he began his statement. "Basically in preparation for this incredible anniversary run, I found my head still plagued by the darkness and negativity I had written about on Ascendancy 20 years back."

READ MORE: The 25 Best Metal Songs of the Last 25 Years

The frontman "spent the entire year working on my mind - so I could be a better me for my family, my friends, the countless incredible humans worldwide who have supported me and allowed me to make the kind of music I love to make - for a living." The result was "having more fun, this very year, than ever in my life."

Matt Heafy Praises BFMV Tour Pairing and Hints at New Trivium Songs

Trivium turned heads this week when bassist Paolo Gregoletto blamed Bullet for My Valentine frontman Matt Tuck for the cancellation of additional Poisoned Ascendancy tour legs, and the band said in a TikTok comment that Tuck "has no respect for us or our crew." But if Heafy harbored any ill will toward Bullet for My Valentine, he didn't express it in his post.

Instead, Heafy said Trivium and Bullet for My Valentine were "the most perfectly paired bands that I could ever imagine. Both of these albums pair so well together, the fan bases together, the bands together. These two records were the soundtrack to my youth and adulthood."

READ MORE: The 50 Best Metal Albums of the 2000s

The singer and guitarist also gave Trivium fans something to look forward to at the end of his message. "Although plans have shifted, and many places we were looking forward to visiting will have to wait a little bit longer, I know The Shogunate knows how much we love what we do," he said. "We will return. Everywhere. And we will show you a couple of the greatest Trivium songs we’ve ever crafted - from our HQ - the home we have built from the ground up: the Trivium Hangar Studios."

Read Matt Heafy's Full Statement About 2025 Tour and Bandmates

2024 was a rough year for me. I talk about this nightly from stage before departure. Basically in preparation for this incredible anniversary run, I found my head still plagued by the darkness and negativity I had written about on ascendancy 20 years back. I knew my head wasn’t in the right place, so I spent the entire year working on my mind - so I could be a better me for my family, my friends, the countless incredible humans worldwide who have supported me and allowed me to make the kind of music I love to make - for a living. I can’t pinpoint exactly why my mind was in that funk - but it was a lot - and after that work - I can say I’ve been having more fun, this very year, than ever in my life. I am so lucky that we have been able to celebrate these albums across two continents with honestly - the most perfectly paired bands that I could ever imagine. Both of these albums pair so well together, the fan bases together, the bands together. These two records were the soundtrack to my youth and adulthood. I have loved every show, every day, every minute; from the work I did - I have found myself more present and more appreciative than ever. I love touring with my band mates - they’re my best friends and my brothers; and I love our road crew - we’re all truly one big happy family. I am so blessed that I get to play the songs I wrote with my friends, on stage every night. I get to eat at the best hole in the wall traditional local favorite spots everywhere in the world. I get to train Brazilian Jiu Jitsu with friends new and old across the globe. I get to play video games and lift weights and do yoga and do FaceTime book time with my amazing twins back home; and watch my wife and I’s favorite shows on my iPad while we talk on FaceTime. Thank you all for allowing me to do this. Although plans have shifted, and many places we were looking forward to visiting will have to wait a little bit longer; I know The Shogunate knows how much we love what we do. We will return. Everywhere. And we will show you a couple of the greatest Trivium songs we’ve ever crafted - from our hq - the home we have built from the ground up: the Trivium Hangar Studios.