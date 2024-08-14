Max Cavalera Brings Back Nailbomb With New Lineup for Third Set Ever

Max Cavalera will bring back Nailbomb this fall for a rare live performance. The reconstructed lineup of the band will be part of a special "Max Cavalera Dynasty" show that is set to take place Nov. 9 at the Marquee Theatre in Tempe, Arizona.

This one-off music event brings several of Max and his family's bands together all on one bill. Soulfly will headline the show, with Nailbomb, Incite, Go Ahead and Die, Healing Magic and Jade Helm all set to perform. The night will also feature guest appearances by Shadow Guilt, Six Million Dead, Ocean Harvest and Zherra.

Nailbomb initially formed in 1994, with Cavalera paired with Fudge Tunnel's Alex Newport. Igor Cavalera, Andreas Kisser and Dino Cazares also took part in sessions with the group, while D.H. Peligro, Evan Seinfeld, Rhys Fulber, Dave Edwardson, Richie Cavalera, Christian Olde Wolbers, Barry C. Schneider and Scoot have all performed live with the band. According to Setlist.fm, the band previously played a pair of shows in 1995, presumably in support of their lone studio album, 1994's Point Blank.

Who's In Nailbomb in 2024?

For this rare Nailbomb performance, Max Cavalera will take the stage with his son Igor Amadeus Cavalera and Travis Stone. Stone Sour's Johny Chow will handle bass duties with the band. The group will be rounded out by Pig Destroyer's Alex Cha on sampler and Misery Index's Adam Jarvis on drums.

In speaking about the show, Cavalera stated, "Super excited to present the 'Max Cavalera Dynasty Show' in our hometown! This is a family steeped in the legacy of metal! Making this night unforgettable will be the special rare appearance of Nailbomb! Maybe in the future, I'll even be able to bring this package to the tribe and other parts of the world!"

How to Get Tickets

As stated, the Max Cavalera Dynasty Show is set for Nov. 9 at the Marquee Theatre in Tempe, Arizona. Doors for the show open at 4PM with with the music starting at 4:15PM. There is an eight ticket limit per customer.

Tickets are currently available through the Soulfly website. The show also has a charitable partner, with Alice Cooper's Solid Rock Charity receiving some of the funding.

