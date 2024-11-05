Would Sepultura Welcome Back Cavalera Brothers for Final Show? Andreas Kisser Responds

Would Sepultura welcome back the Cavalera brothers for their final performance? Guitarist Andreas Kisser certainly left that door open as a possibility as the group continues their farewell touring.

Cavalera Brothers History With Sepultura

Sepultura emerged in the '90s as one of the more successful metal bands finding a blend of groove and thrash metal while carving out their place in the music world. But tensions came to a head in 1996 when the band decided to seek new management rather than continue with singer Max Cavalera's wife Gloria. This came as the band was enjoying some of their greatest success with the Roots album.

While Cavalera exited the group and went on to form Soulfly, the band continued with Derrick Green coming on board to assume vocal duties. Max remained at odds with his brother Igor, who remained in Sepultura for nearly a decade after his split. But they eventually reconciled and Igor left Sepultura after the release of the group's Dante XXI album in 2006. Since that time, Igor and Max Cavalera formed Cavalera Conspiracy with the siblings reuniting musically.

What Andreas Kisser Said About the Cavalera Brothers + Sepultura's Final Show

In the years since the Cavalera brothers have exited the band, there's been frequent speculation about whether or not they ever might return. With Sepultura now in the midst of their farewell tour that speculation has ramped up again.

In speaking about the final show in broader terms, Kisser left the door open for the brothers as well as other former members to return. During the interview with Moshpit Passion, Kisser commented, "Everything is possible. I mean, of course, the last show, [it] would be great to have a register. We like to invite all the ex-members, including the brothers, Cavalera brothers. Let's see what happens. We're working towards that, to have a big celebration for the fans."

He later elaborated, "We don't care who is right or wrong. We're never gonna get to that point. [Laughs] We have different point of views and different perspectives about same historical events and stuff. So let's jam, let's have a good time for the fans, for us, for ourselves, and really close this amazing 43 years or 44, whatever it's gonna be at the time, in peace with ourselves, and really reach for something different afterwards."

What Max Cavalera Has Said About a Sepultura Reunion

Back in July of 2024, Cavalera was asked in an interview with Metal Injection about reuniting with his former band.

"The more the time passes by, the more I feel that I don't need to [reunite with Sepultura]. Like I said, the real reunion is between myself and Igor, and I did that. It's pure magic and amazing what we're doing right now," he commented.

"You kind of have to realize if we end up doing a Sepultura reunion, it's almost like we can't go back to the Cavalera thing, You know? It won't really make sense. People probably will be like "I don't want to go watch Cavalera if they're doing a 'real' reunion.' To me, I don't want to do that because I love what we have here in Cavalera now. It's so badass. So yeah, it's definitely out of the question."

Sepultura are currently in the midst of their farewell run, which also is being billed as their 40th Anniversary tour. Dates are currently booked into 2025. Ticketing info can be found through the Sepultura website.

Sepultura's Andreas Kisser Speaks With Moshpit Passion