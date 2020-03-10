Mayhem Drummer Hellhammer to Miss Tour Due to Shoulder Infection, Fill-In Named

Mayhem drummer Hellhammer will unfortunately miss the band's co-headlining North American tour with Abbath, which is set to launch on March 13. He's currently battling what's being described as a "severe shoulder infection" and will be replaced by fill-in skinsman Tony Laureano.

The Norwegian black metal icons announced the news through social media, explaining that the infection was caused by osteoarthritis, a degenerative joint disease Hellhammer has been suffering from "for quite some time now."

"He has been working with a physiotherapist for the last couple of months in the hopes that he would be fully healed before the tour," the band continued, "but has ultimately been ordered to rest for some more weeks."

Laureano has, as Mayhem put it, "a prestigious track record," having been in the saddle as a live session drummer with acts such as Megadeth, Dimmu Borgir, 1349 and Belphegor in addition to having been a full-time member of Nile, Angelcorpse, Aurora Borealis and Acheron throughout various points of their respective careers.

Commenting on his absence, Hellhammer looked forward, exclaiming, “See y´all next time!”

The tour, which also features Gatecreeper and Idle Hands, will stretch from March 13 through April 10. Check below for the complete list of stops.

Mayhem, Abbath, Gatecreeper + Idle Hands Tour Dates

March 13 — Denver, Colo. @ The Ogden Theatre

March 14 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

March 16 — Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Ballroom

March 17 — Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox Market

March 18 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Imperial

March 20 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Regency Ballroom

March 21 — Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory

March 22 — San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory NP

March 24 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Pressroom

March 25 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater

March 27 — Austin, Texas @ Empire Garage

March 28 — Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey Live

March 29 — Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

March 31 — Tampa, Fla. @ The Ritz

April 01 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade

April 02 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground

April 03 — Philadelphia, Pa @ The Fillmore (Decibel Metal & Beer Fest)

April 04 — New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall

April 06 — Boston, Mass. @ The Paradise

April 07 — Montreal, Quebec @ Corona Theater

April 08 — Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall

April 09 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Mr. Smalls

April 10 — Chicago, Ill. @ The Metro