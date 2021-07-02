Mayhem Pick Their 7 Favorite Punk Albums

Norwegian black metal legends Mayhem have made their picks for their favorite punk albums, spurred on by their latest EP, Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando, which is a mix of new and original songs and covers of classic punk tracks.

Fans may not immediately connect Mayhem's chain-rattling, revelatory sonic assault with (mostly) late '70s and early '80s punk, but there's more to influences than just merely copying the sounds that inspired you when first forming a band.

No, there's not a lot of bouncing, four-chord songs to Mayhem's genre-defining extremism, but punk's rebellious ethos and disregard for both musical formalities and pleasantries is clearly a defining factor in the group's approach to music and their presentation of it.

Necrobutcher, who was more keen to riff on what punk means to Mayhem rather than singling out any one specific album, said "Mayhem have always been drawn toward the extreme in every type of music. The punk bands that I could relate to back in the days were typically those that crossed over between metal and punk, such as G.B.H., Discharge, and Chaotic Dischord, as well as later bands such as Crumbsuckers and Warfare."

"We also had a bunch of aggressive crossover bands in Norway in the beginning to mid ‘80s — So Much Hate, Betong Hysteria, and Svart Framtid," he added.

The Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando EP will be released July 9 on Century Media. Get your copy, which includes covers of Discharge, Dead Kennedys, Rudimentary Peni and Ramones, in addition to three new originals, here.

See Mayhem's 7 Favorite Punk Albums directly below.

BLACK METAL PLAYLIST: Hear Mayhem and more in Loudwire's 'Early Black Metal: The First 20 Years' playlist.

Mayhem's 7 Favorite Punk Albums Members of legendary Norwegian black metal band Mayhem make their picks for their favorite punk records.