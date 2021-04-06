Maynard James Keenan ‘All Good’ After Second COVID Battle, Talks Favorite UFC Fighters + Puscifer Livestream

Maynard James Keenan has been hard at work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, from Puscifer livestreams to winemaking and even short filmmaking with his paddling of ducks. We hopped on the phone with Maynard to get the scoop on Puscifer’s new livestream, his favorite UFC fighters, his recovery from a second battle with COVID-19 and more.

Billy D and the Hall of Feathered Serpents will be Puscifer’s second concert film of the pandemic age, having released the wildly entertaining Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti in 2020. “Of course, filming gives you a lot more flexibility,” Keenan explains. “It’s always been so much of a focus on preparing for the tour … we never really got a chance to explore this thing as far as we could, as far as filming. You get distracted by other things. I think this has been the perfect opportunity to pop that cherry, in a way, and be able to not be afraid of that process.”

Puscifer "Billy D and The Hall of Feathered Serpents Featuring Money $hot by Puscifer" Trailer

A veteran mixed martial artist and longtime UFC fan, Keenan reacted to Francis Ngannou’s terrifying Heavyweight Championship win over Stipe Miocic. “Don’t run head-first at a brick building,” Maynard jokes. “As a martial artist, [Francis] took a step back and actually developed more technique, which is what he needed to be monstrous. He already had the monster, but he didn’t quite put all the pieces together for the technique. Now, he’s pretty scary.”

To find out who Maynard's favorite UFC fighters are, check out our interview with him below.

As for COVID-19, Keenan had notably difficult recoveries after contracting the virus twice within a year. Already suffering from residual lung damage and inflammation in his hands and wrists after contracting COVID the first time, Keenan ended up in the emergency room in October after getting COVID yet again. Thankfully, when we asked about his current condition, Keenan gave the “all good,” which should come as a relief for fans.

Check out our interview with Maynard James Keenan above and be sure to check out Puscifer’s upcoming livestream, Billy D and the Hall of Feathered Serpents, on April 17.