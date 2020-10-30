When Maynard James Keenan isn't making music for Tool, A Perfect Circle or Puscifer, he's spending quality time in Arizona with the grapes he uses for his Caduceus Cellars wine. And by quality time, we mean playing them music.

The vocalist told Discogs that he has a different playlist for each particular type of grape. “During vintage, I choose whole albums to play to the grapes while processing. Some playlists are played year after year to the same fruit," he explained. "We note what music was played to what grapes and then these playlists are included with the tasting notes."

"All whole albums. Played to the new grapes all day on rotation, but not shuffle," he added.

The playlist he shares with the crops features Pink Floyd — specifically the albums Animals, Wish You Were Here, The Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall and Ummagumma —DEVO, the B-52s and more. You can see the full chart at Discogs.

As for his musical endeavors, Keenan's latest album with Puscifer, Existential Reckoning, is out as of today (Oct. 30). Tonight, the band will perform a livestream concert from the town of Arcosanti, Arizona. Get tickets here.