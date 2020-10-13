Puscifer Announce Livestream Concert From Arizona Desert

Puscifer's new album, Existential Reckoning, will arrive on Oct. 30 and the band will celebrate with a release day livestream concert in the experimental arcology (a hybrid of ecology and architecture) town of Arcosanti, Arizona.

"If you’re not familiar with Arcosanti, I highly recommend that you look it up," urged Maynard James Keenan. Describing what makes this location so unique, the singer went on, "It’s one of a long list of examples of architects, artists, actors, musicians, writers and poets. People who are not necessarily from Arizona but came here and found that creative tick that burrows under your skin here, something that sets you in a motion to respond to this, what I consider to be equal parts inspirational and hostile environment."

"It’s not easy to survive here," said Keenan, who recently revealed he's suffering from lung damage after contracting COVID-19 earlier this year. "There’s already been a dust devil that’s whipped through here, rattlesnakes, crazy red ants outside of my sleeping quarters which tried to consume my dog. We feel like we’re on the edge of the world. Imagine if you were an extra-terrestrial traveler and you landed in the Southwest and wanted to assume an identity here and blend in, this would probably be a good spot to do that."

The livestream, produced by independent festival promoter Danny Wimmer Presents, will be held on Oct. 30 at the following times: 3PM PT / 6PM ET / 10PM U.K. / 11PM Europe. Once the performance has concluded, it will remain available on demand for the following 72 hours.

Head here for tickets and watch a trailer for Puscifer's livestream in Arcosanti below.

Arcosanti has been described as a "utopian metropolis in the Arizona desert" that "looks like the sublime set of a big-budget sci-fi movie" by Architectural Digest per a press release.

"We could do a live stream from anywhere – a sound stage, an empty theater. But this location, at Arcosanti, in the heart of the unforgiving yet beautiful Arizona desert, adds another dimension to Puscifer’s music," said Danny Wimmer.

"Maynard is an artist in everything he does, from his music to his wine to his farm-to-table restaurant," praised Wimmer, who also offered, "The common thread running through all of it is that he doesn’t take any shortcuts – and he’s chosen an environment that doesn’t allow for shortcuts,” he continues. “’Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti” promises not just to be an experience, but to be an insight into that desert world that fuels and inspires Maynard and Puscifer. The only thing better would be to enjoy the show with a glass of Maynard’s Caduceus wine in hand."

Puscifer, "Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti" Trailer