Puscifer Go Space Funk on New Song ‘The Underwhelming’ + Announce ‘Existential Reckoning’ Album About Alien Abduction
Earlier this year, Puscifer teased fans with a music video for the new song "Apocalyptical." Now, further information has come through from the band, who have announced their new album, Existential Reckoning. This one is centered around Billy D.'s alien abduction and his mysterious briefcase, which is said to hold secrets. Puscifer's new song, "The Underwhelming," may hold clues to locating the missing Billy D and his highly-valued underarm files.
The news of the album's impending arrival came through an office memorandum from Puscifer Headquarters, part of which detailed the themes of Existential Reckoning, though some information remains classified and was blacked out as seen here.
The lyrics to "The Underwhelming" below (via Genius) could hold vital information to finding Billy D. In the song, Puscifer tumble weightlessly through the cosmos on a soft, slightly uptempo beat and effects-heavy guitar licks, padded by Maynard James Keenan's relaxed, nasal-toned croon with a huge emphasis of crystal clear, robotic enunciation.
Parallel
This path you travel
Similar
But far from equal
Contentious
Glorious friction
Awakens the
Cognizant and mindful
You were broken so
You have broken free
Now you see right through
The king's new clothing
Formative
Extreme conditions
Tempering
Your will and way
Mindful now
Of graceless dullards
Plodding through
Their vapid cabaret
You were broken so
You have broken free
Now you see right through
The king's new clothing
Vision
And mission first
Serve your (Serve your role by)
Role by shunning all the underwhelming
You were broken so
You have broken free
Now you see right through
The king's new clothing
Like minds broken
Like minds breaking free
Now we see right through
The king's new clothing
Vision
And mission first
Serve your (Serve your role by)
Role by shunning all the underwhelming
Existential Reckoning, which was recorded at Puscifer Studios in North Hollywood and mixed by the band's own Mat Mitchell, will be released on Oct. 30. Pre-order the album here and view the artwork and track listing further down the page.
Keenan, Mitchell and Carina Round also recruited Greg Edwards (Failure, Autolux / bass, guitars, keyboards) and drummers Gunnar Olsen and Sarah Jones to work on the album, which is Puscifer's first since 2015's Money Shot.
Meanwhile, more could still be on the way from Maynard James Keenan. Tool are currently without a record label and drummer Danny Carey said he was hoping for the band to write a new EP in quarantine.
Puscifer, "The Underwhelming"
Puscifer, Existential Reckoning Album Art + Track Listing
01. "Bread And Circus"
02. "Apocalyptical"
03. "The Underwhelming"
04. "Grey Area 5.1"
05. "Theorem"
06. "Upgrade"
07. "Bullet Train To Iowa"
08. "Personal Prometheus"
09. "A Singularity"
10. "Postulous"
11. "Fake Affront"
12. "Bedlamite"
