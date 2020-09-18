Earlier this year, Puscifer teased fans with a music video for the new song "Apocalyptical." Now, further information has come through from the band, who have announced their new album, Existential Reckoning. This one is centered around Billy D.'s alien abduction and his mysterious briefcase, which is said to hold secrets. Puscifer's new song, "The Underwhelming," may hold clues to locating the missing Billy D and his highly-valued underarm files.

The news of the album's impending arrival came through an office memorandum from Puscifer Headquarters, part of which detailed the themes of Existential Reckoning, though some information remains classified and was blacked out as seen here.

Speakeasy PR

The lyrics to "The Underwhelming" below (via Genius) could hold vital information to finding Billy D. In the song, Puscifer tumble weightlessly through the cosmos on a soft, slightly uptempo beat and effects-heavy guitar licks, padded by Maynard James Keenan's relaxed, nasal-toned croon with a huge emphasis of crystal clear, robotic enunciation.

Parallel

This path you travel

Similar

But far from equal

Contentious

Glorious friction

Awakens the

Cognizant and mindful You were broken so

You have broken free

Now you see right through

The king's new clothing Formative

Extreme conditions

Tempering

Your will and way

Mindful now

Of graceless dullards

Plodding through

Their vapid cabaret You were broken so

You have broken free

Now you see right through

The king's new clothing Vision

And mission first

Serve your (Serve your role by)

Role by shunning all the underwhelming You were broken so

You have broken free

Now you see right through

The king's new clothing

Like minds broken

Like minds breaking free

Now we see right through

The king's new clothing Vision

And mission first

Serve your (Serve your role by)

Role by shunning all the underwhelming

Existential Reckoning, which was recorded at Puscifer Studios in North Hollywood and mixed by the band's own Mat Mitchell, will be released on Oct. 30. Pre-order the album here and view the artwork and track listing further down the page.

Keenan, Mitchell and Carina Round also recruited Greg Edwards (Failure, Autolux / bass, guitars, keyboards) and drummers Gunnar Olsen and Sarah Jones to work on the album, which is Puscifer's first since 2015's Money Shot.

Meanwhile, more could still be on the way from Maynard James Keenan. Tool are currently without a record label and drummer Danny Carey said he was hoping for the band to write a new EP in quarantine.

Puscifer, "The Underwhelming"

Puscifer, Existential Reckoning Album Art + Track Listing

Alchemy Recordings / Puscifer Entertainment / BMH

01. "Bread And Circus"

02. "Apocalyptical"

03. "The Underwhelming"

04. "Grey Area 5.1"

05. "Theorem"

06. "Upgrade"

07. "Bullet Train To Iowa"

08. "Personal Prometheus"

09. "A Singularity"

10. "Postulous"

11. "Fake Affront"

12. "Bedlamite"