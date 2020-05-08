Puscifer Release First New Song in Five Years, Drop Bizarre Video

Following A Perfect Circle’s Eat the Elephant and Tool’s Fear Inoculum, Puscifer have now released new music for the first time since 2015. The synth-driven “Apocalyptical” arrived today with a fresh music video inspired by coronavirus and quarantine.

The video depicts vocalists Maynard James Keenan and Carina Round as Men in Black types who happen to wear lipstick, while someone in a hazmat suit rides around an empty cityscape on a Onewheel.

Check out the lyrics for “Apocalyptical” below via Genius:

[Verse 1]

Concrete conclusions be damned

They won't believe you until it's far too late [Chorus]

Be damned, dumb

Dumb, be dumb

Damned

Be���damned, dumb

Dumb, be dumb

Damned

Be damned, dumb

Dumb, be dumb

Damned

Be damned, dumb

Dumb, be dumb

Damned [Verse 2]

Go on, moron, Ignore the evidence

Skid in to Armageddon

Tango Apocalyptical [Chorus]

Be damned, dumb

Dumb, be dumb

Damned

Be damned, dumb

Dumb, be dumb

Damned [Verse 3]

Go on, moron, Ignore the evidence

Skid in, tango

Apocalyptical [Refrain]

They won't believe you until it's far too late

They won't believe you until it's far too late [Chorus]

Be damned, dumb

Dumb, be dumb

Damned

Be damned, dumb

Dumb, be dumb

Damned [Verse 4]

Jog on (Jog on)

Head down, ignore the evidence (Head down, ignore the evidence)

Trippin' (Trippin')

Over Armageddon

Moonwalkin' Apocalyptical [Refrain]

Concrete conclusions be damned

It's far too late

Concrete conclusions be damned

It's far

Too late [Outro]

It's far

Too late (Too late)

It's far

Too late

It's far

Too late

Keenan spoke with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about the new song, sharing his difficulties in getting its melody right. “If you just put your feet to the fire on this particular end — you don’t want to force creativity — but part of it, I argue that you do,” says Keenan. “Then you need to pull your head out of your ass, quit being a wimp about it and just force yourself to just … You have a goal today. Write one line and one melody. Solve this puzzle today. One piece of this puzzle. Make yourself do it. If you don’t do it, forgive yourself.”

“Try it again tomorrow or try it again a week from now, but don’t let yourself off the hook. Force it. And then all of a sudden you’ll find when you get past this, it’s almost like a crest, you can see the entire valley. ‘Oh shit here it is.’ and it all unfolds. And that’s what happened with ‘Apocalyptical,’ this track that we’re releasing.”

“I was like, ‘No, I’m going to get this thing.’ Because I had been working on another track before. I couldn’t crack it and I did it. I did the due diligence. I was forcing myself to try to nail it, couldn’t get it, put it aside. I was going to take a break and then jump right into this one. Cracked it. Mat [Mitchell] was out here for harvest and we tracked it on my wife’s birthday.” [via Revolver]

According to Puscifer representatives, the band's new album will indeed come out in 2020.

Puscifer, "Apocalyptical"